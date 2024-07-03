The 419th Fighter Wing will fly over Utah to celebrate Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — A squad of F-35s will participate in Hill Air Force Base’s Fourth of July Flyover across the Beehive State on Thursday.

According to the base’s website, the 419th Fighter Wing will fly over 17 cities to participate in each city’s Independence Day celebrations, starting in Millcreek at 8:54 a.m. and circling back to West Jordan at 10:50 a.m.

Look to the skies tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/iUiRLYLZIL — Hill Air Force Base (@HAFB) July 3, 2024

Here are the estimated times that the jets will fly over:

Hill Air Force Base said these times are subject to change due to weather and other operational requirements.