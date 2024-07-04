On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Weber County search and rescue urges hikers to prepare for emergencies

Jul 3, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Search and crew crews worry that less-experienced hikers are getting into difficult areas due to a popular treasure hunt.

Sgt. Kyley Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office knows Utahns love to walk up the mountain trails but worries the inexperienced hikers are unaware of how quickly things can change.

Slater cited one rescue that happened on Monday on Ben Lomond Peak with a man who got caught in the snow.

“The weather, it changed,” Slater said. “He was hiking, all day by himself and ended up getting disoriented. It was snowing up on top of the peak, and the winds were too high to get a helicopter up there initially.”

Search and rescue crews on Ben Lomond to save a man who found himself lost on the mountain.

Search and rescue crews on Ben Lomond to save a man who found himself lost on the mountain. (Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Slater said crews started the rescue at approximately 9 p.m. but didn’t get him down safely until 4:30 a.m. the next day.

In another rescue Saturday, Weber County deputies reported that a treasure hunt drew two people a couple of miles up the Beus Canyon trail, which can be very technical with a high elevation gain.

“They were walking downhill. Kind of a steep embankment and ended up breaking their ankle,” Slater said.

A treasure hunter who needed to be carry out of the Beus Canyon trail after hurting their ankle.

A treasure hunter who needed to be carried out of the Beus Canyon trail after hurting their ankle. (Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

The office said it had 7 rescues in June. Officials are worried that more people are unprepared, like not having a fully charged cell phone, which can be an extremely useful tool.

“We have the ability to send a location as long as they’re within cell phone range,” Slater said.

He said it’s thanks to a program called CalTopo.

Slater explained that deputies can not only receive a caller’s location but also track the route they took to get there. They can then use it to help navigate the lost hiker back out, but their battery has to be charged for it to work.

“We’ve had 3 or 4 this year where they’re just going up for a quick day hike, and all they’re using is their cell phone light to get out,” Slater said.

Slater showing how CalTopo works with locating hikers through their phones.

Slater showing how CalTopo works with locating hikers through their phones. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Slater said hikers should bring things like an emergency blanket, a jacket, water, food, and even extra power for their phones, just in case something goes wrong.

And most importantly, don’t hike alone.

“A microburst or the weather can change while you’re up on the trail if you’re 3 to 5 miles away from the trailhead, and that happens, and you get cold, your body temperature drops, and it just makes it hard, that much harder for you to get out,” he said.

A pair of Utah treasure hunters needed rescuing after getting hurt

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Po...

Mark Jones

Charles Hall Ferry to resume service at Lake Powell

The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Powell on July 4. 

1 day ago

deep canyons with varied rock color and green plant life near the river area...

Michael Houck

Texas hiker dies after being found semi-conscious in Grand Canyon National Park

Hikers and first responders attempted to save a Texas man who died while on a Grand Canyon National Park trail on Saturday.

2 days ago

(Salt Lake City Fire Department)...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City fire captain killed in rafting accident remembered for his life of adventure

Friends of Capt. Michael Harp recounted the deadly rafting accident the veteran firefighter did not survive. 

3 days ago

Photo from Harpers Corner Trail, looking into Whirlpool Canyon with a small area of visible smoke a...

Michael Houck

Sandy man killed after rafting accident in Colorado’s Green River

A 50-year-old Sandy man's body was recovered from the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument after a boating accident on Thursday afternoon. 

5 days ago

(FILE) A pair of sunglasses that have a sticker saying "polarized lens."...

Dan Spindle

Celebrate ‘National Sunglasses Day’ by keeping your eyes safe from the sun

A recent survey shows 7 out of 10 Americans wear sunglasses regularly, but doctors say the number needs to be even higher.

6 days ago

After an above-average year for snow totals, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detail...

Alexander Campbell

After year of high snowpack, Utah Avalanche Center released findings from the season

Following a promising year for snow, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detailing findings and statistics from the 2023-2024 season.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Weber County search and rescue urges hikers to prepare for emergencies