LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Wanted man apprehended in Midvale after evacuations

Jul 3, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

UPDATE: Police have apprehended a man wanted on a federal warrant in Midvale after roads were closed and some people were evacuated from the area. U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant of a man who refused to turn himself over to authorities and was believed to be armed.

Construction worked and residents were evacuated according to Aymee Race of Unified Police Department.

MIDVALE — Police have blocked roads and evacuated an area in Midvale in an effort to apprehend a federal fugitive.

Police and U.S. Marshals closed some roads and evacuated parts of Midvale Wednesday in the process of apprehending a federal fugitive. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) Police and U.S. Marshals closed some roads and evacuated parts of Midvale Wednesday in the process of apprehending a federal fugitive. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) Utah police and U.S. Marshals closed some roads and evacuated parts of Midvale Wednesday in the process of apprehending a federal fugitive. (KSL TV) Utah police and U.S. Marshals closed some roads and evacuated parts of Midvale Wednesday in the process of apprehending a federal fugitive. (KSL TV) Utah police and U.S. Marshals closed some roads and evacuated parts of Midvale Wednesday in the process of apprehending a federal fugitive. (KSL TV)

“Please avoid the area of Holden Street at Main Street and Center Street, near City Hall, due to police activity,” Midvale’s X (formerly known as Twitter) said. “While there is no danger to the public, the streets are currently closed. We will keep you updated with any new information. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Dozens of officers were on the scene in Midvale, from multiple agencies, include SWAT officers.

Race said U.S. Marshals are attempting to serve a federal warrant and asked a Salt Lake City SWAT team and officers from Unified PD to assist. Race said the marshalls were are leading the effort but asked her to inform the media about what is happening in the area of 7400 South and Main Street in Midvale.

People in the area who live near the incident should contact police to find out if they should shelter in place, evacuate or return to home, according to Race.

Law enforcement said it a “serious situation” but that it is under control. The suspect is alone in a residence in the area but Race could not provide details about who the wanted individual might be, if weapons are involved, what the nature of the suspected crimes are, or how long the encounter may take.

Local News

