Three families displaced, pets missing, after apartment building fire in Sunset

Jul 3, 2024, 7:44 PM | Updated: 7:50 pm

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


ROY — An investigation continues after a two-alarm apartment fire Wednesday morning in Sunset.

Officials from the North Davis Fire District said heavy flames and smoke were visible when they arrived on the scene near 490 W. 2650 North.

Damages after Sunset fire

Several residents were home when the fire broke out, but they evacuated and were later accounted for.

Buildings adjacent to the fire were also evacuated.

The fire was controlled, said North Davis Fire District Fire Chief Mark Becraft, but three families have been displaced.

By Wednesday afternoon, several pets were still unaccounted for, officials said.

The fire caused about $900,000 in damages, Becraft said, and three of the apartments are “likely a total loss.”

