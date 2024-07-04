On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Farmington police report an increase in purse robberies by South American theft rings

Jul 3, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 8:54 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — Farmington police are alerting residents about an increase in purse snatches or “distraction thefts.”

According to Lt. Brian Cooper of the Farmington Police Department, in the last month, more than four such crimes have been reported in the city, many of them happening at the Station Park shopping center.

Cooper said the criminals are not your average pickpocketer but part of highly coordinated international criminal organizations, including a so-called “South American Theft Ring.”

In many cases, Cooper said, the thieves work in groups of two or more people. One suspect will approach a victim and distract them by asking for help. While the victim is engaged, a second suspect will rummage through their purse and steal their wallet without notice.

“We’ve seen a delay in reporting,” Cooper said. “The victim believes the wallet is in the purse until they get to a point of sale or return home.”

Within minutes, the suspects will start charging the victim’s credit and debit cards at nearby electronics and appliance stores where “large purchases can be made relatively quickly,” according to Cooper.

“It’s very concerning in terms of the large scope of what we’ve seen,” he said. “These suspects are often parts of criminal organizations and will travel doing this. Sometimes they’ve been referred to as ‘crime tourists.’”

According to Cooper, the criminals often enter the country with a tourist visa and travel throughout the U.S., committing their crimes.

“They’re often using fraudulent identification and rental vehicles,” Cooper said.

However, unlike other robberies, he said the criminals often try to avoid confrontations with their victims.

“We haven’t seen many violent encounters or that they’re armed,” Cooper said. “In one of our recent cases, the victim realized the theft was occurring [and] confronted the suspect, [the suspect] dropped the wallet and ran.”

In an April 17 incident, Farmington police arrested 42-year-old America Daniela Gonzalez Tobar as she fled from a Home Goods store at 260 N. Station Parkway in Farmington.

Gonzalez-Tobar denied being involved in the incident, but the victim, police, and witnesses inside the store positively identified her. Surveillance cameras also caught her running out of the store, behind her accomplice.

According to the victim, Gonzalez-Tobar approached her purse in her shopping cart while another man asked her about the price of an item. The victim grew suspicious and turned around to see Gonzalez-Tobar holding her wallet.

“I look around, and she has my wallet in her hand,” the victim, identified as Deborah Richardson in the police report, was captured explaining the incident to responding officers on their body cameras. “I go, what are you doing! And she goes, oh, oh, oh and she puts it back in my purse.”

Gonzalez-Tobar in handcuffs after being caught by Farmington police.

Gonzalez-Tobar in handcuffs after being caught by Farmington police. (The Farmington Police Department)

Police discovered that Gonzalez-Tobar was a “wanted person” and on an FBI watch list for “ties to transnational criminal organizations, specifically the Chilean Theft Group.”

Gonzalez-Tobar was also suspected of other crimes, including one in Florida, according to Cooper.

She was taken into federal custody by the Department of Homeland Security. However, it appears Gonzalez-Tobar’s accomplice was not found after fleeing the scene.

Cooper said crime rings from other countries are also operating with similar modes of operation, including Venezuela, Argentina and China.

“The common links are they’re organized crime groups, they’re here temporarily, and in our [recent] experience, they have been foreign nationals- but most closely associated with South American theft groups,” Cooper said.

The transient nature of the criminals makes it hard to identify and arrest the suspects. Still, Cooper said they’re working with federal and local agencies to coordinate better and detain suspects.

“With the efforts we have here in Davis County and with some of our federal partners that have been a huge help to us as an agency, we’ve been able to track down some of these individuals and make arrests,” he said.

At the end of the day, Cooper said public awareness has a big impact on deterring such criminals.

“Keep your property secure, don’t be cavalier when shopping. Don’t be paranoid or afraid but just be smart, keep items of value close,” he said. “And as people are recreating this month, be sure to bring your valuables with you or keep them in a secure location in your vehicle- out of sight, out of mind.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Logan Police Department and the Cache County Sheriff's Office arrested an aggravated domestic assau...

Michael Houck

Aggravated domestic assault suspect crashes into another car while fleeing from police

A person suspected of an aggravated domestic assault is suspected of crashing into another car Tuesday evening.

1 hour ago

First responders near the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City after a suspicious package forced e...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Colorado parolee arrested in drug case after causing courthouse evacuation, police say

A Colorado man whose unattended luggage caused the Matheson Courthouse to be evacuated on Tuesday was later arrested for investigation of drug distribution.

3 hours ago

armored police truck...

Larry D. Curtis

UPDATE: Wanted man apprehended in Midvale after evacuations

Police have apprehended a man wanted on a federal warrant in Midvale after roads were closed and some people were evacuated from the area.

4 hours ago

White truck with words on it...

Michael Houck

Teen charged for allegedly shooting and killing man during burglary

A teenager is being accused of fatally shooting a man while burglarizing the victim's apartment and fleeing the scene on Sunday.

6 hours ago

Richfield police took one person into custody on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, following a pursuit. (Ric...

Mark Jones

One person in custody following Richfield pursuit

Richfield police took one person into custody Wednesday morning following a pursuit.

8 hours ago

Eight months after a semitruck hauling two trailers full of gravel hit more than two dozen vehicles...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver of semi that crashed into Tooele dealership criminally charged

Eight months after a semitruck hauling two trailers full of gravel hit more than two dozen vehicles and crashed into the Tooele Motor Company building, prosecutors have charged the driver.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Farmington police report an increase in purse robberies by South American theft rings