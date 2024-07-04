Aggravated domestic assault suspect crashes into another car while fleeing from police

LOGAN — A person suspected of an aggravated domestic assault is suspected of crashing into another car Tuesday evening.

The Logan City Police Department said officers responded to the area of 945 W. 2200 South of a report of an aggravated domestic assault.

Police reported that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was spotted by a Cache County sheriff’s deputy who initiated a traffic stop near 1800 S. 1000 West.

“The suspect fled in a vehicle resulting in a collision with another vehicle in the area of 1300 West on 1800 South,” the department’s Facebook post stated.

According to police, the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants in the other vehicle were treated at the crash scene and released.

Police said the alleged aggravated domestic assault and crash are being investigated with assistance from the Northern Utah Critical Incident Protocol Team.

The department did not provide details about the aggravated domestic assault or why a critical incident protocol team is assisting in this case.

