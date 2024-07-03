Andres Gomez Shows Off Speed, Scores Equalizer Against Houston Dynamo FC

SALT LAKE CITY – After conceding an early goal, Real Salt Lake was on the hunt for a first-half equalizer and Andres Gomez gave the club just that.

With the 22nd-minute score, Gomez is up to 11 goals and seven assists on the season.

The goal was set up by Bode Hidalgo who gave Gomez a header pass in the box.

It was slightly out of reach. But, Gomez raced to the spot and beat Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark to the punch.

He snuck the shot over Clark to even the score at one.

There was some concern for Gomez after he turned his ankle in the opening minutes of the match.

He had a small limp for a few minutes but found his footing at the perfect time.

RSL Looks To Get Back In Win Column Against Houston

After going 15 matches without a loss, Real Salt Lake finally had its streak snapped at the hands of the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 22.

The loss brought other negative effects for Real. After holding the top rank in the West for over two months, RSL now sits in third with 37 points.

LAFC and the Galaxy hold the top two ranks now with 40 points each.

Meanwhile, the Dynamo have been building a streak of their own.

The Texas-based club is undefeated in its last six including back-to-back wins in its last two games.

Houston has climbed from near the bottom of the West to comfortably in the playoff race at seventh.

