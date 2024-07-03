Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Lead With Heater From Top Of Box

SALT LAKE CITY – Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake a late first-half lead over the Houston Dynamo FC with an absolute banger from the top of the box.

Luna is up to four goals and nine assists on the season.

Off of a pass from Matt Crooks, Luna dribbled toward the center of the pitch to find some operating room.

He hesitated to freeze the approaching defender which gave him just enough time to look at goal.

Luna loaded up and sent a rocket into the right side of the net.

42′ | MOON BOY STUNNER GIVES US THE LEAD #RSLvHOU | 2-1 pic.twitter.com/sb6y9Y1mSW — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 4, 2024

Last season, Luna scored five goals in 23 games played.

Now sitting at four with 19 games played and plenty left on the schedule, Luna will have plenty of chances to surpass his total from last season.

RSL Looks To Get Back In Win Column Against Houston

After going 15 matches without a loss, Real Salt Lake finally had its streak snapped at the hands of the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 22.

The loss brought other negative effects for Real. After holding the top rank in the West for over two months, RSL now sits in third with 37 points.

LAFC and the Galaxy hold the top two ranks now with 40 points each.

Fired up about this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWNww0O9RL — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the Dynamo have been building a streak of their own.

The Texas-based club is undefeated in its last six including back-to-back wins in its last two games.

Houston has climbed from near the bottom of the West to comfortably in the playoff race at seventh.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

