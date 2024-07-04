Firefighters urge caution after target shooting sparks fire in red flag conditions

TOOELE — Target shooters sparked a brush fire Wednesday that quickly spread to more than 15 acres, firefighters said.

According to Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Karl Hunt, the target shooters called 911, and dispatchers got local, state, and federal crews out to the hillside northwest of Grantsville and southwest of Interstate 80.

Firefighters, he said, battled the flames by ground and by air, ultimately getting the Timpie Valley Fire 75% contained by the last update Wednesday evening.

Hunt said it was fortunate the fire, which struck in the middle of a red flag warning, was nowhere close to homes.

“We were lucky that we weren’t near those areas with this one,” Hunt said.

Red Flag Warning in effect for Emery, Wayne, Kane, San Juan, Garfield, Washington, Box Elder, Cache, Weber, Salt Lake, Juab, Morgan, Rich, Sanpete, Summit, Tooele, Utah & Wasatch Counties from noon to 9pm for low relative humidity & high winds. If it sparks it can start a fire. pic.twitter.com/vavyEtvvdp — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 3, 2024

Still, crews were concerned Wednesday about an ongoing uptick of human-caused fires.

“We’ve seen an uptick in fires caused by vehicles and by (agriculture) and debris burning,” Hunt said.

He said multiple recent fires in Tooele County had been sparked by target shooting.

“Our Tooele County fire warden is saying we’ve seen 5 of them so far,” Hunt said. “A couple of them have been on Stansbury Island and we have this one.”

Hunt urged people heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend to be careful, use fireworks only in approved areas, and make sure vehicles are maintained so they don’t spark.

He also said drivers should not idle vehicles on top of dry brush. Target shooters, Hunt said, should also take extra care.

“Don’t use steel core ammunition, don’t shoot at steel targets, make sure you have a clear backdrop so you don’t start a wildfire,” Hunt said. “A simple spark can start a bigger wildfire.”