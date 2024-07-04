On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Firefighters urge caution after target shooting sparks fire in red flag conditions

Jul 3, 2024, 10:28 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Target shooters sparked a brush fire Wednesday that quickly spread to more than 15 acres, firefighters said.

According to Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Karl Hunt, the target shooters called 911, and dispatchers got local, state, and federal crews out to the hillside northwest of Grantsville and southwest of Interstate 80.

Firefighters, he said, battled the flames by ground and by air, ultimately getting the Timpie Valley Fire 75% contained by the last update Wednesday evening.

The Timpie Valley burning in Tooele County on July 3, 2024.

The Timpie Valley burning in Tooele County on July 3, 2024. (Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands)

Hunt said it was fortunate the fire, which struck in the middle of a red flag warning, was nowhere close to homes.

“We were lucky that we weren’t near those areas with this one,” Hunt said.

Still, crews were concerned Wednesday about an ongoing uptick of human-caused fires.

“We’ve seen an uptick in fires caused by vehicles and by (agriculture) and debris burning,” Hunt said.

He said multiple recent fires in Tooele County had been sparked by target shooting.

“Our Tooele County fire warden is saying we’ve seen 5 of them so far,” Hunt said. “A couple of them have been on Stansbury Island and we have this one.”

Millcreek family nearly loses home to careless fireworks, has a message

Hunt urged people heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend to be careful, use fireworks only in approved areas, and make sure vehicles are maintained so they don’t spark.

He also said drivers should not idle vehicles on top of dry brush. Target shooters, Hunt said, should also take extra care.

“Don’t use steel core ammunition, don’t shoot at steel targets, make sure you have a clear backdrop so you don’t start a wildfire,” Hunt said. “A simple spark can start a bigger wildfire.”

Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

Utah Fire Info said Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that the Timpie Fire has broken out in Tooele County, ...

Mark Jones

New fires in Tooele and Washington counties start up on Wednesday

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new fire Wednesday in Tooele County.

10 hours ago

A Millcreek family is speaking out after an illegal burn nearly destroyed their house. (Unified Fir...

Dan Rascon

Millcreek family nearly loses home to careless fireworks, has a message

A Millcreek family who nearly lost their home due to a blaze started by fireworks has a message for others.

1 day ago

Fuel crews clearing out highly flammable vegetation in the Ogden area to prevent wildfires from spr...

Mike Anderson

Newly-approved funding helps clear fuels for wildfires near homes

Firefighters in Ogden are working to prepare and protect high-risk areas from wildfires, thanks to new state funding approved in early 2024. 

2 days ago

An image of the ongoing Little Twist wildfire. Utah fire officials have placed fire restrictions on...

Mary Culbertson

Firefighter injured in Little Twist fire released from hospital

A firefighter injured while battling the Little Twist fire in Beaver County returned home from the hospital and is receiving further treatment at his duty station.

2 days ago

(Ivins Fire and Rescue)...

Mark Jones

Fire crews say Central Fire is 100 percent contained

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new fire Sunday in southern Utah.

3 days ago

An image of the ongoing Little Twist wildfire. Utah fire officials have placed fire restrictions on...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Northern Utah to implement fire restrictions

Fire officials in Utah are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for July 1 for several counties across northern Utah. The restrictions will start at 12:01 a.m.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Firefighters urge caution after target shooting sparks fire in red flag conditions