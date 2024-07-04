Man dies at Westwater Canyon, cause under investigation

MOAB, Grand County — A man died after being found by bystanders along the Colorado River on Wednesday.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:32 p.m., deputies and search and rescue crews responded to a call of “an unresponsive male with CPR in progress” at Westwater Canyon.

When first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office said the man was dead. An exact cause of death is under investigation by the state’s medical examiner’s office.

The office said the area where the man was found is in a remote area near Bowling Alley and the Room of Doom, forcing first responders to arrive by ground, air, and water.

“At this time, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend the utmost of care and concern for family members associated with this tragic event,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The office is withholding the man’s name out of respect for his family.