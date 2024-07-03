Braian Ojeda Scores First MLS Goal To Put Real Salt Lake In Front

SALT LAKE CITY – Braian Ojeda scored his first MLS goal at a very opportune time to give Real Salt Lake a lead over the Houston Dynamo FC.

Ojeda had appeared in 55 matches with RSL over the last three seasons with no goals and four assists.

The goal came on the end of a counterattack that was started by Diego Luna.

After Luna’s deep pass was sent back toward midfield, Chicho Arango corralled the ball at went back on the attack.

Arango found Gomez who looked to get it back to the star striker but the pass went past Arango and into the possession of Ojeda.

He took his time and found an angle for a shot in the bottom right corner.

It was a rare sight for Real Salt Lake with three goals and no contributions from Arango.

However, the MLS MVP candidate still made his mark in ways that wont show up on the stat sheet.

RSL Looks To Get Back In Win Column Against Houston

After going 15 matches without a loss, Real Salt Lake finally had its streak snapped at the hands of the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 22.

The loss brought other negative effects for Real. After holding the top rank in the West for over two months, RSL now sits in third with 37 points.

LAFC and the Galaxy hold the top two ranks now with 40 points each.

Meanwhile, the Dynamo have been building a streak of their own.

The Texas-based club is undefeated in its last six including back-to-back wins in its last two games.

Houston has climbed from near the bottom of the West to comfortably in the playoff race at seventh.

