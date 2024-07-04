Provo parade watchers camp out for before Fourth of July Grand Parade

PROVO — Thousands of people in Provo are camping out to get the best spot for the Grand Parade that goes right down University Avenue.

The parade, which is the largest of its kind in the Western United States, is expected to attract about 300,000 spectators.

People were allowed to claim their spot on public property starting at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Grand Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4th. It starts at 1000 North University Ave and will go south, eventually ending at Center Street and 900 East.

The festivities also include a Freedom Run that starts at 7 a.m. at Kiwanis Park and Balloon Fest that gets underway at 6 a.m. at Fox Field.