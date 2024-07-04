On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Provo parade watchers camp out for before Fourth of July Grand Parade

Jul 3, 2024, 10:29 PM | Updated: 10:40 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Thousands of people in Provo are camping out to get the best spot for the Grand Parade that goes right down University Avenue.

The parade, which is the largest of its kind in the Western United States, is expected to attract about 300,000 spectators.

People were allowed to claim their spot on public property starting at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Campers on the side of the street to get a good spot for the Grand Parade. (KSL TV) Campers on the side of the street to get a good spot for the Grand Parade. (KSL TV)

The Grand Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4th. It starts at 1000 North University Ave and will go south, eventually ending at Center Street and 900 East.

The festivities also include a Freedom Run that starts at 7 a.m. at Kiwanis Park and Balloon Fest that gets underway at 6 a.m. at Fox Field.

The 419th Fighter Wing will fly over Utah to celebrate Fourth of July

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Crews at Millcreek Common preparing light show drones for the city's Fourth of July celebration on ...

Brian Carlson

Millcreek prepping drones for its Independence Day spectacular

For the second year in a row, Millcreek is celebrating the Fourth of July with a drone light show instead of the typical fireworks, and it's not the only city doing so.

7 hours ago

Warriors Over the Wasatch 2024 at Hill Air Force Base. (Stephanie Stevens)...

Michael Houck

The 419th Fighter Wing will fly over Utah to celebrate Fourth of July

A squad of F-35s will participate in Hill Air Force Base's Fourth of July Flyover across the Beehive State on Thursday. 

8 hours ago

Northern Utah is now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because of the hot and dry conditions. (Mark W...

Alex Cabrero

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place for Northern Utah

Northern Utah is now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because of the hot and dry conditions. That means no campfires outside of designated areas, no metal cutting or welding in dry areas, no smoking near vegetation, and especially this week, no fireworks on public lands.

1 day ago

Harrison Roberts, his wife Karlie and brother Davis play with a basketball while they staff their T...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this year

Utah's Fourth of July fireworks window runs from Tuesday through Friday.

1 day ago

Fireworks in West Point, Utah, on July 4, 2023. (Bailee Callister)...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Here’s where to watch fireworks in Utah this 4th of July week

Get ready for some powerful pyrotechnics the week of Independence Day. Cities all across Utah have big plans to celebrate the 248th birthday of the United States of America.

2 days ago

The Air Force Thunderbirds touching down at Air Hill Air Force Base on June 27. 2024....

Mike Anderson

Thunderbirds arrive in Utah, prepare for ‘Warriors Over The Wasatch’ air show

The Air Force Thunderbirds touched down on Thursday and are preparing for this weekend's Warriors Over the Wasatch air show.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Provo parade watchers camp out for before Fourth of July Grand Parade