On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Gets Ball Rolling Again In Win Over Houston Dynamo FC

Jul 3, 2024, 9:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake got back in the win column with a big 3-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo FC at home on Wednesday.

After dropping its last match to the Galaxy and then having 10 days off, RSL had fallen to third in the West standings.

With the win, Real entered a three-way tie for first with LAFC and the LA Galaxy.

RSL Grabs Win Over West Rival Houston Dynamo

Coming off 10 days of rest, Real Salt Lake came out strong and looked to have the early advantage.

The pressure that RSL was applying quickly worked against them as Houston put together a counterattack in the 8th minute.

Running off on the break, Sebastian Kowalczyk found Ibrahim Aliyu who put his shot past the outstretched arms of Zac MacMath and into the right side of the goal.

Real was without two key backline members in Justen Glad and Brayan Vera against the Dynamo.

Their absence was felt whenever Houston pushed into Real’s defensive third.

But, when RSL is on the attack, you always have to be ready. Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark learned that lesson the hard way.

In the 22nd minute, Bode Hidalgo gave Andres Gomez a header pass inside the box. It was a bit out of reach for Gomez but he still committed to the play.

He raced to the ball and was able to sneak a shot past Clark to tie the score at 1-1.

RELATED: Andres Gomez Shows Off Speed, Scores Equalizer Against Houston Dynamo FC

The next 20 minutes were relatively quiet for both sides.

In the 43rd minute, Diego Luna gave the America First Field some fireworks a day early.

Matt Crooks found Luna on the left side of the field and he took it back toward the middle with eyes on the lead.

After evading the closest defender, Luna loaded up from the top of the box and sent a rocket past Clark and into the back of the net.

RELATED: Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Lead With Heater From Top Of Box

RSL took the 2-1 lead into the halftime break.

Despite having momentum on their side, it didn’t take long for Real Salt Lake to let one through in the second half.

Héctor Herrera put a shot on goal from long range. MacMath and Andrew Brody got tangled up in the box and the ball bounced through them and over the line.

Emeka Eneli and Hidalgo both got looks at goal in the next 10 minutes. But, it wasn’t until the 67th minute that RSL broke through once again.

Braian Ojeda was the last to touch the ball on a great team attack from Real Salt Lake. Ojeda took his time and buried the shot into the bottom right corner for his first MLS goal.

RELATED: Braian Ojeda Scores First MLS Goal To Put Real Salt Lake In Front

Ojeda’s goal put Houston on the clock for another equalizer.

One of the Dynamo’s biggest problems this season has been the lack of a No. 1 goal scorer. This wasn’t felt more than it was down the stretch.

RSL played extremely solid defense which left the Dynamo in search of a creative goal.

Houston was able to generate a few decent looks but ultimately fell short as the four minutes of stoppage time came to an end.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Braian Ojeda Scores First MLS Goal To Put Real Salt Lake In Front

Braian Ojeda scored his first MLS goal at a very opportune time to give Real Salt Lake a lead over the Houston Dynamo FC.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Lead With Heater From Top Of Box

Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake a late first-half lead over the Houston Dynamo FC with an absolute banger from the top of the box.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andres Gomez Shows Off Speed, Scores Equalizer Against Houston Dynamo FC

After conceding an early goal, Real Salt Lake was on the hunt for a first-half equalizer and Andres Gomez gave the club just that.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Headline WNBA All-Star Team That Will Face US Olympic Squad

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will play on the WNBA All-Star team that plays the U.S. Olympic team led by A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Swimmer Bobby Finke Looks To Add To Olympic Medal Cabinet In Paris

SALT LAKE CITY – American swimmer Bobby Finke will head to Paris this summer with eyes on his third Olympic gold medal. Finke won gold for the U.S. in the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyles at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Bobby Finke reflects on qualifying for his second Olympics. #SwimTrials pic.twitter.com/M9IDWtrp3m — NBC Olympics & Paralympics […]

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

So Many Utah Hockey Club Signings, What Do They All Mean?

For those not used to the NHL, we explain what is happening in the NHL offseason and how it is different than what the NBA or NFL does.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Real Salt Lake Gets Ball Rolling Again In Win Over Houston Dynamo FC