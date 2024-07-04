Family of teen killed by alleged distracted driver urges people to be cautious

SOUTH JORDAN — While most families are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and barbeques, this week is filled with sadness for two Utah families.

On July 6, 2022, at 11400 S. 2400 West, their sons were hit and dragged by what police say was a distracted driver. One of the boys, nine-year-old Brayden Long, died. The other, Anthony Sandoval, has a life of surgeries ahead.

That day permanently changed both family’s lives. Their hope now is they can stop it from happening to someone else; that’s why they are hanging banners with the scene of where that crash happened with Brayden’s picture and a strong message.

“I’m emotional for sure,” said Jamie Beach, Anthony’s mom.

The families had been friends for years, and the boys took every chance they could to get together. They loved riding dirt bikes. Anthony said Brayden was “funny and loud,” which he misses dearly.

Clark Monk, Brayden’s father, said the family can’t celebrate birthdays or holidays for Brayden, so this feels like an appropriate way to remember him.

“This is a way of still honoring Brayden,” Monk said. “We are just putting up signs to make the public still aware of what happened to our son two years ago.”

“I woke up in the hospital,” Anthony said.

His legs are covered in scars, and those are only what you can see from the outside; getting dragged 60 yards under an SUV has left him with what will likely be a lifetime of surgeries.

“I’m forever grateful that my son is here,” Beach said.

For Beach, the pain of losing Brayden is intense. She loved him, too; he was her son’s best friend.

“I think about Brayden every day,” she said. “I’m heartbroken.”

The message on the banners along 114000 South is clear. Don’t drive distracted.

“We still struggle,” Monk said.

They hope drivers will look at their son’s face on the banners and stay focused while behind the wheel.

“It just takes a split second to take someone’s life,” Jamie said.

The driver in this case, Shantil Woods Garn, will face a jury trial in October. Both families hope they can spark change for tougher penalties on distracted driving, similar to what passed in this year’s legislative session that changed charges linked to road rage.