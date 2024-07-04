Two hurt in Salt Lake City shooting; suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident happened near 380 W. 1700 South before 6:30 a.m. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The other person was seriously hurt, but officers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

A man was taken into custody, and he was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers and detectives believe this is an isolated situation and there is no danger to the community,” police said.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.