LOCAL NEWS

Two hurt in Salt Lake City shooting; suspect in custody

Jul 4, 2024, 6:44 AM | Updated: 8:52 am

The Salt Lake City Police Department investigates an early morning shooting at 385 W. 1700 South on July 4, 2024. (SLCPD)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident happened near 380 W. 1700 South before 6:30 a.m. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The other person was seriously hurt, but officers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

A man was taken into custody, and he was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers and detectives believe this is an isolated situation and there is no danger to the community,” police said.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

