LOCAL NEWS

Celebrating safely outside for the Fourth of July

Jul 4, 2024, 11:37 AM | Updated: 2:01 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The messaging this Fourth of July is simple, yet it can be lifesaving.

“Wear a life jacket. It only works if you wear it,” said Steve Bullock, chief of law enforcement for the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, which is part of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Bullock said anyone 12 and under must wear a life jacket.

“A life jacket is required for everyone on board on a lake or reservoir. If you’re on a river, you are required to wear a life jacket,” Bullock said.

Being aware of one’s surroundings whether driving a boat or hopping in for a swim is also a good rule of thumb as just because you see them does not mean they see you right away.

“When you are out of the boat: Keep an eye on people and keep your distance from people. Be courteous of everyone out on the lake,” Bullock said.

The DNR said officers will also be watching for drunk driving in the water and making sure people have the right safety equipment on hand and ready.

“When we see multiple violations for not having enough life jackets or not having a fire extinguisher or throwable devices or not registration and insurance, you can get a citation for those, which comes with consequences,” said Bullock.

On land, Bullock said it is good to have completed your operator safety course and protect your head with a helmet.

“We want people to get outside and enjoy what Utah has to offer, but do it safely,” Bullock said.

He said while an adult is not required to have a life jacket while paddleboarding, they do encourage it.

