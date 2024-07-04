ALPINE — In three weeks, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will kick off with its opening ceremony, and there are a lot of Utahns on the U.S. team, especially when it comes to running.

There is something special going on within the Utah running community. The proof was highlighted during a celebration party in Alpine on Tuesday night.

“We have a lot of impressive athletes here,” said Jared Ward to the group of about 50 people.

Six of those people will be representing Team USA in this summer’s Paris Olympics. What makes this party even more unique is that those six are runners.

“It is very special. There is a lot of love and there is a lot of support. There is a lot of genuine excitement here,” said Courtney Wayment.

Wayment graduated from Davis High School and was a four-time national champion during her time at Brigham Young University. She qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team in the Steeplechase this past weekend.

She is part of a new running team in Utah, the Run Elite Program, whose goal is to keep and attract high-level runners to Utah.

“When you do something like that, you know you are not doing it alone. It takes a village,” Wayment said.

Ward helped form the Run Elite Program nearly three years ago. He is an Olympian who placed 6th in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games marathon.

Based on how many Olympians the Run Elite Program helped qualify for Paris, Ward said the program has already been a success.

“It is way more than I envisioned. Hopefully, there is some correlation, but these athletes are impressive athletes, and the coaches are great,” he said. “We are just trying to dump a little fuel on the fire.”

The Run Elite Program is why Grant Fisher moved to Utah from Michigan last December. Fisher recently qualified for the 5000m and 10,000m events in Paris. He credits the team for making him an Olympian.

“They have kind of embraced me with open arms and it has been really, really fun,” Fisher said. “You kind of have an instant community, instant friends, and instant people to run with.”

On Saturday, James Corrigan, who also ran at BYU, qualified for the Olympic Steeplechase. He came in third during the U.S. Olympic Trials last week but was short of the Olympic qualifying standard and was not ranked in the top 36 in the world.

It meant having to run in the Penn Relays last weekend and finish under a certain time to go to Paris. Corrigan also credits his teammates in the Run Elite Program for helping him finish well under that time to make the Olympic team.

“You can’t ask for better teammates, can’t ask for better mentors and people to look up to,” Corrigan said. “I am relieved I made it, and I think there was just so much riding in that race. I know I had the best support team around me.”

The Run Elite Program has also helped Kenneth Rooks in the Steeplechase and Conner Mantz and Clayton Young in the marathon to make the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team. All three ran for BYU and are a part of this new emphasis on runners in Utah.

“It is just so fun to see Utah blossom like this and the talent coming and the talent staying,” Ward said.

The Utah Legislature approved $160,000 in taxpayer money every year to help fund the team for traveling, training, and living expenses. In return, team members speak at schools across Utah to inspire students to work hard and dream big.

The team also has a partnership with Intermountain Health for medical professions, from sports psychologists, doctors, nutritionists, and rehabilitation specialists, as well as the use of gyms and facilities.

It is a program a lot of people in the running world are starting to notice.

“Yeah, I definitely think people are starting to catch on that Utah is an incredible place,” Wayment said. “There is a lot of celebrating right now for us, but now it is time to get locked down and refocus. The Olympics are coming up fast.”