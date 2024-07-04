On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Shooting at Yellowstone National Park hotel leaves ranger injured, gunman dead

Jul 4, 2024, 12:21 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)

(NPS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AMANDA MUSA AND CHRIS BOYETTE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) —A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.

“There are no active threats to the public,” a park service spokesperson said in a statement to CNN following “a significant law enforcement incident.”

“Rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats,” the statement said. “When rangers contacted the individual there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers.”

The shooter died and their identity is not being released at this time, park service officials said. The ranger was reported to be in stable condition after being flown to a nearby regional hospital.

The shooting happened at Canyon Village, a cluster of lodges and cabins inside the park, north of Yellowstone Lake and away from the park’s busiest tourist areas.

“An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed for the investigation,” the statement added.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident with support from National Park Service special agents, the park service said.

“The FBI is working with the National Parks Service to investigate an incident this morning in Yellowstone National Park,” Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the FBI Denver Field Office, said in a statement to CNN.

“As the matter is ongoing, we won’t be able to comment further,” she said.

 CNN’s Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Gun Violence

