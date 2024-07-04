On the Site:
U.S. Swimmer Kate Douglass Splits Time Between Olympic Journey, College Classes

Jul 4, 2024, 12:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Being an Olympian and getting a college degree both take a lot of time and dedication.

American swimmer Kate Douglass has found herself doing both since making her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Douglass started her Olympic journey in 2016 when she qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

As a 15-year-old, Douglass didnt make the team but the potential was clearly there.

When the next Olympic Trials rolled around, Douglass was entering her athletic prime and ready for some redemption. She made the team and won bronze in Tokyo in the 200-meter individual medley.

In 2022, Douglass was officially an Olympian and a full-time college student.

“It’s definitely difficult when you have to go straight from practice to class,” Douglass said. “It’s tough to pay attention in class after a hard practice. Sitting there exhausted, hungry, and just wanting to get in bed. The student-athlete grind is no joke.”

Even with so much on her plate, Douglass found her stride over the last two years.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Douglass won a staggering seven gold medals. She followed that up with three bronzes at the World Championships before claiming five golds and two silvers at the Short Course World Championships.

She was just as dominant in 2023.

Once again, Douglass swept the NCAA Championships with seven golds. She then won two more golds at the World Championships.

“In college, I learned to love making myself uncomfortable,” Douglass said. “That’s how you get better in swimming. Over the years, I’ve gotten really good at pushing myself and working hard.”

Douglass will continue her Olympic journey in Paris after qualifying for all three events she participated in at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

