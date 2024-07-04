Former Utah RB Zack Moss Speaks On NFL Start, Transition To Cincinnati

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah RB Zack Moss joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his time in Indianapolis and what’s next with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After playing 22 games with the Colts over the past two seasons, Moss signed a two-year deal with the Bengals this offseason.

Moss had nothing but high praise for everyone in Indianapolis and what the city did for his young career.

“It was great,” Moss said. “Definitely the best run I’ve had on and off the field. Teammates, coaching staff, just all of it was really good. I love all the people there. Now I’m looking forward to bringing that same energy to Cincinnati.”

Injuries plagued the Bengals in 2024 but they’re ready to come back with a new-look backfield.

With Joe Mixon moving on to his next team and Joe Burrow returning from the sideline, Cincinnati will get to enjoy a nice change of scenery in the upcoming season.

“It’s been good,” Moss said. “I’m super excited to be in Cincinnati. Another opportunity to play this game at a high level.”

After getting traded halfway through the 2022 season, Moss was forced to find his footing with a new team on the fly.

Now, Moss has an entire offseason to get used to a new system. He will also be back in a situation with a team that’s looking to compete for a title.

Regardless of what has happened so far in his professional career and what’s next, Moss is enjoying the opportunity to play the sport he loves at the highest level.

“I’ve always been a person that hasn’t had expectations,” Moss said. “I understand that life has a bunch of ups and downs and you have to figure out a way to navigate through that. It’s been a blessing.”

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Moss appeared in 14 games and had 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Zack Moss and the Cincinnati Bengals? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL