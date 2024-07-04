On the Site:
EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Utahns pack parades and festivals for Fourth of July celebrations

Jul 4, 2024, 4:36 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — In every corner of the state Thursday, Utahns crowded in parades and festivals to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

From Provo to Park City, parade-goers were out by the thousands and continued enjoying festivities well into the day.

Event-goers said events like these are all about community and country.

“In this world, we have so much divisiveness and this is helping bring it together,” one said.

The Wasatch back celebrated with the Park City parade which had everything from bag-pipers to Park City’s local radio station, youth soccer clubs, and community groups.

“It’s really important to me to celebrate the Fourth because I think of all of those who gave us our freedom,” said one event-goer.

Heber City’s festival offered free hot dogs, concerts, other food vendors and local merchant booths.

“I just think that if you bring something to the community, they’ll come and we’ve actually doubled from last year,” said the organizer of the Gordon Law Group Red White and Blue Festival. “So we’re celebrating the freedom of our country and there’s not a lot of people that can say they have that.”

Even locals who live along the parade route in Park City said they love the tradition.

“I’ve got the perfect location for this event,” one resident said.

Park City was one of several to get a flyover from Hill Airforce base fighter jets.

Unfortunately, the cities of Riverton and West Jordan were left waiting, Hill’s 419th Fighter Wing were unable to fly those cities. They apologized on X but gave no explicit reason as to why.

KSL 5 TV Live

