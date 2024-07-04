On the Site:
Utah State Track & Field Standout Chari Hawkins Earns Spot On Team U.S.A

Jul 4, 2024, 4:14 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State track & field great Chari Hawkins is in line to check off a career achievement when she dons the red, white, and blue of Team U.S.A. at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hawkins would be the first USU athlete to represent Team U.S.A. in the Olympics since James Parker in the 2004 Athens games.

“We’ve had Chari Hawkins, Dillon Maggard, Ana Weaver, and Bailey Brinkerhoff-Todd compete in international events for the USA the past few years, but the Olympics is a whole different story and level,” said Artie Gulden, USU’s director of track & field and cross country. “Everyone in our program is super proud of Chari now being an Olympian and wish her the best in Paris. Aggie nation will be cheering loudly for her.”

A personal best of 6,456 points at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials put Hawkins in a position to realize her Olympic dreams.

Originally from Rexburg, Idaho, Hawkins is expected to be among 24 qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics Heptathlon.  Final qualification for the field in Paris includes the top three representatives from each country who meet the Olympic standard in the event, 6,480 points, then the highest-ranked athletes until the cutoff of 24 is met.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday, July 29, with closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 11. The heptathlon will occur on August 8-9 at the Stade de France. Olympic coverage will be broadcast on NBC, USA, and Peacock in the United States.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

