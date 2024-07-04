Utah State Track & Field Standout Chari Hawkins Earns Spot On Team U.S.A

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State track & field great Chari Hawkins is in line to check off a career achievement when she dons the red, white, and blue of Team U.S.A. at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hawkins would be the first USU athlete to represent Team U.S.A. in the Olympics since James Parker in the 2004 Athens games.

✨ OLYMPIAN ✨ Doubt may come, fear will be there, but hold space for your success… The only way to truly get what you want is to REALLY believe you can do it!!! Training camp for Paris starts Monday! Here are my results from the 2024 Olympic Trials!! 100mh – 13.11 (SB)

HJ -… pic.twitter.com/Hb8vNoYyGx — Chari Hawkins (@_charihawkins) June 30, 2024

“We’ve had Chari Hawkins, Dillon Maggard, Ana Weaver, and Bailey Brinkerhoff-Todd compete in international events for the USA the past few years, but the Olympics is a whole different story and level,” said Artie Gulden, USU’s director of track & field and cross country. “Everyone in our program is super proud of Chari now being an Olympian and wish her the best in Paris. Aggie nation will be cheering loudly for her.”

A personal best of 6,456 points at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials put Hawkins in a position to realize her Olympic dreams.

Team USA Heptathletes competing together in Budapest at World Champs 2023.. Now we are all first time Olympians & headed to Paris 2024!! Let’s do this! 🇺🇸#Brooks #Hall #Hawkins pic.twitter.com/3K0ifYVnkO — Chari Hawkins (@_charihawkins) July 3, 2024

Originally from Rexburg, Idaho, Hawkins is expected to be among 24 qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics Heptathlon. Final qualification for the field in Paris includes the top three representatives from each country who meet the Olympic standard in the event, 6,480 points, then the highest-ranked athletes until the cutoff of 24 is met.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday, July 29, with closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 11. The heptathlon will occur on August 8-9 at the Stade de France. Olympic coverage will be broadcast on NBC, USA, and Peacock in the United States.

