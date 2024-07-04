On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Taylorsville police officer’s home a total loss after fire, family lost everything inside

Jul 4, 2024, 5:01 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SUNSET — Many of us have plenty of photos on our phones these days. However, the pictures Colton Gordon took Wednesday morning are memories he wishes never happened.

“That is the inside of my living room,” Gordon said while scrolling through his photos. “And there is my house roof on fire.”

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, his Sunset home in Davis County started burning. The fire began in another unit in the five-plex but quickly spread to his.

Gordon, who is a Taylorsville police officer, was working at the time when he got an alert on his cell phone someone was at his front door.

“I pulled up the app and saw it was one of our neighbors,” Gordon said. “Then I saw all of the other neighbors outside running away and I just saw smoke everywhere.”

After their house caught fire Wednesday night, the Gordon's lost everything besides the clothes they were wearing. (Colton Gordon) Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Colton Gordon's Sunset home in Davis County started burning. (Colton Gordon) Colton Gordon, a Taylorsville police officer, told KSL what he experienced during the house fire Wednesday night. (Meghan Thackrey ,KSL TV) Three families are now out of their homes because of the fire, smoke, and water damage, including the Gordons. (Colton Gordon) The Gordon's and their dogs were safe after their house caught fire Wednesday night. (Colton Gordon)

Gordon called his wife, who was already getting their two kids and dogs out of the house.

He then rushed home in what felt like the longest drive ever.

“It really did. Especially when I came around Farmington right past Lagoon and I saw the black smoke and I knew that was it,” Gordon told KSL.

When he got there, Gordon said he saw flames shooting up through his roof.

“I remember just standing there with everyone just in disbelief. It seemed unreal. It felt like I was stopped in time. It is hard to describe,” Gordon said.

Three families are now out of their homes because of the fire, smoke, and water damage.

The Gordons lost everything that was inside.

“The only thing we had was the clothes on our back,” he said.

For a police officer who had spent his career helping others, it was difficult for him to admit he now needed some help.

“It was just an uncomfortable position that I just felt vulnerable, and I do not like that feeling. But my wife was a rock. She was calm,” he said. “I kind of had to humble myself a little bit and just accept the help even though I know I need the help.”

Fire investigators with the North Davis Fire District are still trying to determine how the fire started.

Even when that answer is found, Gordon knows it will not bring back everything that was lost.

“I had about 500 challenge coins that I collected throughout my career that are gone,” he said. “I also had a lot of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia. I became a Chiefs fan when I was in the Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. Our son was born there so we grew to like the Chiefs in 2010-2011. All that is gone.”

For now, the Gordon family is staying with his wife’s parents in Utah.

They are thankful for a place to stay, but Gordon knows there will be some tough days ahead.

“My boy is having a hard time because his pet snake was up in his room and they weren’t able to get her out in time,” he said.

The family is waiting to see what might be covered by insurance, and they know that will take some time.

“We will just take it one day at a time,” Gordon said.

They also know what is most important; that everyone made it out and that they are all okay.

“Exactly. That is all that matters,” he said. “Stuff can be replaced.”

The Utah Fraternal Order of Police has set up a Help a Hero donation page to help the Gordon family.

If you would like to help, you can click on this link to go to that page.

“I have got my family and that is truly what matters to me right now,” Gordon said. “We will just build back up and go from there.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, July 4th is one of the biggest times of year when pet...

Garna Mejia

Protecting your pets on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations are fun for many parents and children, but they can be distressing to pets and animals. According to the Best Friends Animal Society, July 4th is one of the biggest times of year when pets go missing.

16 minutes ago

Sundance signs in Park City...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s plan to retain Sundance Film Festival would split it between 2 cities

It appears that Utah's bid to retain the Sundance Film Festival beyond 2026 will focus on splitting it between its current home in Park City and its first one in Salt Lake City.

1 hour ago

Boxes of fireworks inside of a vendor tent in Utah on July 4, 2024....

Brian Carlson

Firefighters issue Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

While fireworks are a fun pastime for many Utahns, firefighters also don't want the holiday celebrations to end in tragedy

2 hours ago

Algal blooms are pictured in Utah Lake at the Lindon Marina in Vineyard on Monday, July 19, 2021. (...

Eric Cabrera, KSLNewsRadio and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Potentially toxic algal bloom detected at Utah Lake

As blue-green algae is blooming. Authorities issue a warning Provo Bay, Lincoln Beach, American Fork Beach, and Saratoga Springs Marina.

2 hours ago

United States flag themed star balloons during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursd...

Lindsay Aerts

Utahns pack parades and festivals for Fourth of July celebrations

Utahns celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with festivities and fun all over the state.

2 hours ago

A boat moves along Lake Oroville as the Thompson Fire continues to burn in Oroville, California on ...

Nouran Salahieh, CNN

The West is sizzling under extreme heat and bracing for the threat of more fires as thousands remain evacuated in California

The West is sizzling under a major, prolonged heatwave through July 4 and beyond that’s bringing triple-digit temperatures and fueling wildfire risk as thousands have had to flee their homes from an advancing Northern California blaze.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Taylorsville police officer’s home a total loss after fire, family lost everything inside