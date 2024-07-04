On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Firefighters issue Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

Jul 4, 2024, 5:11 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Parades in the morning, and fireworks at night. For many Utahns, it’s how you celebrate Independence Day. And if you’re planning on lighting off your own fireworks this Fourth of July, you don’t want to end the night in tragedy.

Local firefighters are warning Utahns about what they need to know before setting them off. They are encouraging people to light them safely so they don’t start a fire.

“We’re anticipating some pretty significant fires, likely happening tonight,” said Kelly Bird, a spokesman for Unified Fire Authority.

Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

Bird said that on Wednesday, a fire that started from a firework destroyed a car next to some trees in Sandy. He said it’s a good example of where to light fireworks and how to do so.

“If you’ve got a fire extinguisher, have it ready. A bucket of water you can put used fireworks into so they can soak before you put them in the trash can,” Bird said.


He said to light them off from a flat surface and make sure you can put a fire out if one starts.

Bird is also warning people not to light them off in restricted areas. He said it’s one of the worst things you can do, with all of Utah’s dry brush, lighting off fireworks in the wrong spot is a fire waiting to happen.

“The risk is significant. You’re going to have a very good chance of starting a fire that could spread to your home to your neighbors’ homes,” Bird said.

Millcreek family nearly loses home to careless fireworks, has a message

Quizzing Utahns

So, how well do people know the dos and don’ts? KSL TV quizzed a few parade goers in Magna.

“Do you know what to do when lighting fireworks?” Reporter Brian Carlson asked one parade goer.

“Well, I know you should have a bucket of water close by,” said Brad Almond.

“Do you know there’s certain areas where you’re supposed to light them off and not?” Carlson asked another.

“Yes, we actually have to go somewhere to light ours off because we’re in a restricted area,” said Stephanie Ross.

“What are you supposed to do?” Carlson asked a third person.

“Have a big bucket of water to dose them if something happens,” said Jana Rae.

Most seemed to know the rules. Which firefighters love to hear. They just hope everyone follows them and avoid any more holiday fires.

“We’re really hoping people take the measures that they can, to prevent them from happening,” Bird said.

And while some of these rules might seem excessive to some, for firefighters, it’s to keep Utahns’ nightly 4th of July tradition a safe one.

If you’re wondering if your neighborhood is a restricted area, UFA has a map on its website.

Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this year

