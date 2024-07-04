On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S WATER

Potentially toxic algal bloom detected at Utah Lake

Jul 4, 2024, 5:03 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ERIC CABRERA, KSLNEWSRADIO AND SHELBY LOFTON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Concerns over algal blooms are mounting as lakes and reservoirs across the state, including Utah Lake, are experiencing the rapid growth of harmful algae.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has issued algal bloom warnings for Provo Bay, Lincoln Beach, American Fork Beach, and Saratoga Springs Marina.

Some families visiting the lake on Independence Day said they do pay attention to the warnings.

“We try to be careful,” Chris Atherton said. “There’s been a couple of times where we felt that the shoreline was too green for our grandkids to swim.”


The harmful blooms have everything to do with the trappings of summertime said Mike Pelz, vice president of BlueGreen Water Technologies, a company that collaborates with the DEQ on natural preventative solutions.

“In the summertime, there’s quite a bit more sunlight. Combine that with temperature and it’s a perfect scenario for these bacteria, which are also called blue-green algae, to start multiplying very very fast into what we call a bloom.” Pelz said.

Utah officials warn against drinking water contaminated by algal bloom

Authorities strongly caution against drinking the water. They advised thorough cleaning of fish before consumption, along with keeping pets out of the water.

“I think the warning is good for people that are worried about it and they should be worried about it,” Atherton said. “I’ve been in worse waters than this and like I said, just be careful not to drink it.”

He said they usually avoid Utah Lake around early August, when the water’s lower and they tend to notice the blooms more.

“It’s been isolated in different spots, so you just stay away,” he said.

The first sign you may see is that the water just doesn’t look right.

“That’s going to be any sort of green, bluish-green sheen on the water,” Pelz said. “Anything that looks like green muck, or just discoloration. In other words, if it doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t right.”

The current warning level presents health risks to swimmers and pets. But fishing and boating on Utah Lake are still permitted.

“Algae blooms, they’re not static and they don’t stay in one place,” Pelz said. “They’re driven by water currents, they’re driven by wind. So if the wind is blowing in one direction, this algae can land up on one bay or one shoreline, but if that wind changes or the current changes or for whatever reason, the algae can move.”

Saratoga Springs officials have alerted residents that algae in the water may produce dangerous toxins impacting both humans and animals.

If you see a possible bloom, they ask that you report it to the DEQ.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Water

Flash flooding in Moab on Friday. Excessive heat remains a fixture in Utah's northern half, while f...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

What to know as excessive heat, flash-flood potential linger in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme heat will linger across the Wasatch Front for a few more days, while flash flooding potential lingers across southern Utah to start this week, as different weather patterns continue to play out across the state. The National Weather Service on Monday issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories throughout the […]

10 days ago

Bullfrog Main Ramp at Lake Powell...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

More ramps open as Lake Powell continues to rise from spring runoff

Boaters now have more ramps to launch out of Lake Powell as the reservoir continues to gain water from this year's snowpack runoff.

14 days ago

Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani,...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Lake Powell missing 40,000 acre feet of water after accidental release, officials say

The Bureau of Reclamation told The Colorado Sun, they accidentally released 40,000 acre-feet of water from Lake Powell. This happened while trying to balance moving a lot of water around the Colorado River Basin in 2023.

19 days ago

Water at John Chugg's farm. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Irrigation pipe fixed after failure that left some Weber County farmers without water for days

Crews with Ogden City excavated an area at the intersection of Canyon Road and 12 Street after a hole in the ground emerged last Friday. Dennis Illum with Western Irrigation Company learned an irrigation pipe that belonged to the company failed.

20 days ago

Deer Creek Reservoir is pictured at Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg on May 10. Utah's reservoir ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s reservoirs at highest levels in 13 years as last of snowpack melts

Utah's reservoir system has officially reached its highest point in 13 years after falling to 42% less than two years ago.

27 days ago

A webcam shows a time-lapse of a dust storm passing through the Salt Lake Valley Wednesday, May 17,...

Megan Banta, The Salt Lake Tribune

Great Salt Lake’s drying lakebed isn’t ‘toxic’ or the biggest source of dust, experts say

Experts say The Great Salt Lake isn't the leading cause of dust in Utah. Desert playas where other lakes have already dried up — including the Great Salt Lake Desert to the west of the lake itself — along with gravel operations, construction and drought also cause dust storms.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Potentially toxic algal bloom detected at Utah Lake