Potentially toxic algal bloom detected at Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Concerns over algal blooms are mounting as lakes and reservoirs across the state, including Utah Lake, are experiencing the rapid growth of harmful algae.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has issued algal bloom warnings for Provo Bay, Lincoln Beach, American Fork Beach, and Saratoga Springs Marina.

Some families visiting the lake on Independence Day said they do pay attention to the warnings.

“We try to be careful,” Chris Atherton said. “There’s been a couple of times where we felt that the shoreline was too green for our grandkids to swim.”

The harmful blooms have everything to do with the trappings of summertime said Mike Pelz, vice president of BlueGreen Water Technologies, a company that collaborates with the DEQ on natural preventative solutions.

“In the summertime, there’s quite a bit more sunlight. Combine that with temperature and it’s a perfect scenario for these bacteria, which are also called blue-green algae, to start multiplying very very fast into what we call a bloom.” Pelz said.

Utah officials warn against drinking water contaminated by algal bloom

Authorities strongly caution against drinking the water. They advised thorough cleaning of fish before consumption, along with keeping pets out of the water.

“I think the warning is good for people that are worried about it and they should be worried about it,” Atherton said. “I’ve been in worse waters than this and like I said, just be careful not to drink it.”

He said they usually avoid Utah Lake around early August, when the water’s lower and they tend to notice the blooms more.

“It’s been isolated in different spots, so you just stay away,” he said.

The first sign you may see is that the water just doesn’t look right.

“That’s going to be any sort of green, bluish-green sheen on the water,” Pelz said. “Anything that looks like green muck, or just discoloration. In other words, if it doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t right.”

The current warning level presents health risks to swimmers and pets. But fishing and boating on Utah Lake are still permitted.

“Algae blooms, they’re not static and they don’t stay in one place,” Pelz said. “They’re driven by water currents, they’re driven by wind. So if the wind is blowing in one direction, this algae can land up on one bay or one shoreline, but if that wind changes or the current changes or for whatever reason, the algae can move.”

Saratoga Springs officials have alerted residents that algae in the water may produce dangerous toxins impacting both humans and animals.

If you see a possible bloom, they ask that you report it to the DEQ.