EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Protecting your pets on the Fourth of July

Jul 4, 2024, 6:25 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Fourth of July celebrations are fun for many parents and children, but they can be distressing to pets and animals.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, July 4th is one of the biggest times of year when pets go missing.

“Most pets, they’re most likely to get lost right after adoption and during busy holidays. Especially holidays like today, where there’s a lot of scary things happening and they’re more likely to try and make a run for it,” Frankie Brummett, volunteer and engagement coordinator at the Best Friends Animal Society facility in Sugarhouse, said.

According to Brummett, pet owners can help prepare their pets for the fireworks by walking them during the day and engaging them in stimulating activities that can help them release energy by nightfall when fireworks displays are most active.

At night, pet owners can bring them indoors or place them in a crate to keep them safe.

“ (With) fireworks… they don’t know what’s happening, so the biggest thing is keeping them inside, make sure windows are closed, doors are closed. It’s best if you can put them in a quiet room, play some nice music to keep them distracted,” Brummett said.

Similar advice is offered for horses and other animals. If you have a horse, consider putting them in their stall earlier in the evening and checking up on them regularly if fireworks are going off near you.

If you decide to take your pet out, make sure they’re on a leash, wearing a dog collar with updated tags- and a microchip is highly encouraged. Another option is to write your phone number in marker on their collar, in case their chip or tags fall off.

In a Facebook post, West Valley City Animal Services also suggested placing notes on exit doors and gates when hosting gatherings to inform guests of a pet’s presence and ask them to keep an eye on them.

If your pet does get lost, Brummett said there’s a good chance they will stay close to home, if they’re a cat.

However, dogs are known to flee a little further from home. The best advice is to start looking for them as soon as you know they’re missing. Check with neighbors, post on social media and community websites including KSL Classifieds, and call local animal shelters which will reopen on Friday, July 5.

Some shelters also offer desensitization services to help pets become accustomed to the sound of fireworks. Check with your local shelter for information on this service.

What to do if your pet is missing: (from Salt Lake County Animal Services)

  • Post and share photos on social media, If you’re on Facebook, post information about your pet on Utah Lost and Found Pets.
  • Within 24 hours check shelters, and visit them in person. Make flyers to post at local shelters and in your neighborhood.
  • Check KSL.com classifieds and other social media websites.

Other helpful links:

