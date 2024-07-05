Two injured in ATV rollover in Tooele County

STOCKTON, Tooele County — Two women were injured in an ATV accident and taken to the hospital Thursday.

Officer M. Evans with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old and a 49-year-old were inside the ATV when it “inverted” and rolled back on top of the riders.

Both were put on stretchers and taken down to ambulances via pickup trucks because the emergency vehicles couldn’t make it up the steep terrain.

Evans said the younger rider was wearing a helmet, but the other woman was not.

A further description of their injuries was not specified.