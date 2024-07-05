On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two injured in ATV rollover in Tooele County

Jul 4, 2024, 8:04 PM

Two people were injured in an ATV rollover in Tooele County on July 4, 2024. (KSL Chopper 5, KSL TV...

Two people were injured in an ATV rollover in Tooele County on July 4, 2024. (KSL Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(KSL Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

STOCKTON, Tooele County — Two women were injured in an ATV accident and taken to the hospital Thursday.

Officer M. Evans with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old and a 49-year-old were inside the ATV when it “inverted” and rolled back on top of the riders.

Both were put on stretchers and taken down to ambulances via pickup trucks because the emergency vehicles couldn’t make it up the steep terrain.

Two people were injured in an ATV rollover in Tooele County on July 4, 2024. (KSL Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Evans said the younger rider was wearing a helmet, but the other woman was not.

A further description of their injuries was not specified.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Colton Gordon's Sunset home in Davis County started burning. (Colton ...

Alex Cabrero

Taylorsville police officer’s home a total loss after fire, family lost everything inside

Just before 8 o’clock Wednesday, Taylorsville police officer Colton Gordon's Sunset home in Davis County started burning. The fire began in another unit in the five-plex but quickly spread to his. The Gordon's lost everything inside.

3 hours ago

A poster hung along 11400 S. 2400 West of the killed nine-year-old Brayden Long after an alleged di...

Debbie Worthen

Family of teen killed by alleged distracted driver urges people to be cautious

While most families are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and barbeques, this week is filled with sadness for two Utah families.

22 hours ago

The Colorado River just outside Moab. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man dies at Westwater Canyon, cause under investigation

A man died after being found by bystanders along the Colorado River on Wednesday.

22 hours ago

A Millcreek family is speaking out after an illegal burn nearly destroyed their house. (Unified Fir...

Dan Rascon

Millcreek family nearly loses home to careless fireworks, has a message

A Millcreek family who nearly lost their home due to a blaze started by fireworks has a message for others.

2 days ago

Bo Chapman,14, and Kaileigh Saling, 14, were flown to the hospital after a lightning strike shocked...

Garna Mejia

After lightning strikes teen group, one faces monthslong recovery

After a teen group was struck by lightning in Sevier County, all of the children are on the road to recovery.

2 days ago

First responders at Little Dell Reservoir after being called in for a possible drowning on July 2, ...

Michael Houck

Search and rescue respond to possible drowning at Little Dell Reservoir

First responders are investigating a call of a possible drowning at Little Dell Reservoir Tuesday afternoon.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Two injured in ATV rollover in Tooele County