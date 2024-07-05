On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

World Aquatics confirms US government has opened criminal investigation into doping case involving Chinese swimmers: AP

Jul 4, 2024, 8:17 PM

A general view of the main pool is seen during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics C...

A general view of the main pool is seen during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, in July 2021. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HOMERO DE LA FUENTE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Swimming’s international governing body says its executive director Brent Nowicki has been ordered to testify in a US criminal investigation into a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who failed doping tests in 2021 but were allowed to continue competing and won medals in the Tokyo Olympics, the Associated Press reports.

World Aquatics says Nowicki was served with a subpoena and is “working to schedule a meeting with the government, which, in all likelihood will obviate the need for testimony before a Grand Jury.”

The Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned performance-enhancing substance, several months before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to a report from The New York Times released in April in coordination with German public broadcaster ARD.

Eleven of the 23 Chinese swimmers are set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

China’s anti-doping agency has said the 23 athletes tested positive for an “extremely low concentration” of trimetazidine at a national swimming competition in 2021. Trimetazidine has the potential to boost endurance and has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2014. But the agency decided the swimmers were not responsible for the results because they were inadvertently exposed to the drug.

In May, the US House select committee on China asked the FBI and the Justice Department to launch an investigation into the case under a 2020 law that allows for the criminal prosecution of people who help athletes dope at international competitions, even if they didn’t happen in the United States.

“We can’t comment on the reported federal law enforcement investigation,” Travis Tygart, the CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency, said in a statement to CNN Thursday.

“The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act was enacted in 2021 with broad athlete, sport, and multinational governmental support because WADA could not be trusted to be a strong, fair global watchdog to protect clean athletes and fair sport,” Tygart said.

In his statement, Tygart, who has blamed WADA and China’s doping watchdog (CHINADA) for covering up the positive tests, implied that WADA officials were afraid to travel to the US out of concern they would face questions from law enforcement.

In a news conference earlier this year, WADA President Witold Bańka said the agency “followed all due processes and diligently investigated every lead and line of enquiry in this matter” and found “no evidence of wrongdoing … and no credible way to disprove the contamination theory that was accepted by CHINADA.”

WADA was notified of the positive tests in June 2021, roughly a month before the Tokyo Games kicked off.

CNN has reached out to World Aquatics, the Department of Justice and WADA for comment on the news about the investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

A boat moves along Lake Oroville as the Thompson Fire continues to burn in Oroville, California on ...

Nouran Salahieh, CNN

The West is sizzling under extreme heat and bracing for the threat of more fires as thousands remain evacuated in California

The West is sizzling under a major, prolonged heatwave through July 4 and beyond that’s bringing triple-digit temperatures and fueling wildfire risk as thousands have had to flee their homes from an advancing Northern California blaze.

4 hours ago

Researchers found that all four of a hippo's limbs leave the ground when they trot at high speeds....

Jack Guy, CNN

High-speed hippos can get airborne, says new study

Hippos can get airborne when moving at high speeds over land, according to a new study.

8 hours ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Amanda Musa and Chris Boyette, CNN

Shooting at Yellowstone National Park hotel leaves ranger injured, gunman dead

A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.

8 hours ago

Not even Fourth of July barbecues are immune to inflation. Americans feeding a group of 10 this hol...

Matt Egan

Here’s how much more you’ll spend on your Fourth of July BBQ this year

Americans feeding a group of 10 at a Fourth of July BBQ will spend an average of $71.22, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

2 days ago

Job seekers attends the JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair held at the Amerant Bank Arena on Jun...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

America’s red-hot job market just won’t quit

The number of available jobs in the US unexpectedly grew in May, signaling continued resilience in the nation’s labor market.

2 days ago

US government employees who resigned over Gaza policy release joint statement for first time, and s...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US government employees who resigned over Gaza policy release joint statement for first time

The US government employees who have publicly resigned in protest of the Biden administration’s Gaza policies released a joint statement on Tuesday for the first time, stating they “stand united in a shared belief that it is our collective responsibility to speak up” and outlining steps they believe the US government should take.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

World Aquatics confirms US government has opened criminal investigation into doping case involving Chinese swimmers: AP