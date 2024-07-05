UHP increasing enforcement during the holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — As hundreds of Utah families enjoy their Independence Day celebrations, Utah Highway Patrol is hoping to also make it safe.

Troopers will be working extra hours this holiday weekend in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies.

“We do have an enforcement blitz taking place, so there will be additional state troopers on the highways, specifically looking for impaired drivers,” Sgt. Stanton Tucker with UHP said.

Tucker said troopers are trained to stop and intercept these drivers, which also puts their lives at risk.

“One of the biggest things you can do for your own safety is just don’t be intoxicated and get behind the wheel, find a ride, or wait it out,” he said.

Troopers will also be keeping an eye on drowsy drivers who may be traveling this weekend. “Similar to impaired driving with a controlled substance or alcohol, you know, drowsy driving is every bit as dangerous.

One of the biggest contributing factors to crashes and fatalities troopers see during the holiday weekend is speed.

“A lot of people (are) traveling to a lot of different places, and it’s important that you give yourself time to get to your destination where you’re going to.”

No matter where you’re going, UHP wants Utah families to make it home safely.

“The holiday weekend, it should be enjoyable for everybody, right? So, there are things you can do to make it a more enjoyable experience,” he said.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, UHP said call 911.