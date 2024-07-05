One hit in the face by malfunctioned firework, others injured during Stadium of Fire performance

PROVO — At least two people were injured by a set of fireworks that malfunctioned during the Stadium of Fire performance in a Provo Fourth of July festival Thursday.

KSL reporters on the scene said there were more injured, but one person was being transported to the hospital. The person who was seriously injured was hit in the face.

Later, event officials gave an initial statement, saying there were six people taken to the hospital and officials were still working to determine what happened:

Safety is of the upmost importance to us. A malfunction of fireworks, with a few injuries occurred at tonight’s Stadium of Fire. Six people have been taken to the hospital.

Multiple people were hit by fireworks in the east section of the crowd at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Video captured by crowd members shows fireworks ascending into the air while multiple others hit different points in the crowd. The fireworks exploded just after a line of F22 jets flew over the stadium.

More aircraft were about to fly over the performance when hundreds of people began yelling for attention to stop the show.

The festival paused before the Jonas Brothers were scheduled to go on stage, and the stands where fireworks hit were cleared. The show remained paused for over 20 minutes before resuming.

Contributing: Andrew Adams, Shelby Lofton, Brianna Chavez, and Deanie Wimmer, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.