Armed suspect barricaded in home, now in police custody

HURRICANE — An armed suspect who barricaded himself in his home Thursday afternoon was safely in police custody at approximately 9:34 p.m., Hurricane police said.

At approximately 4:13 p.m., officials said they received a call about an armed man in the street near 3400 W. 290 North.

Officers reported they found the suspect with a rifle and handgun.

The suspect later barricaded himself in his home, and negotiators were in contact “in an effort to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” officials said.

Police had issued a Shelter in place, which was lifted after the suspect was in their custody. Officials said the area is still closed to traffic for investigation.

Police said if you live in the immediate area, please contact an officer at the closure to get back to your home.

This story is breaking and will be updated.