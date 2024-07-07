Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson starts the program talking about getting comfortable having uncomfortable conversations with Rabbi Avremi Zippel. Rabbi Zippel shares a story of a mother’s undying belief and her efforts to share the story of her son, Ori Danino, who is being held hostage by Hamas. In his final thoughts, Boyd shares something we should never get comfortable with, contempt. Boyd shares how the cauldron of contempt is of our making and the only way out is to face it head on- by looking in the mirror at our own motives.

