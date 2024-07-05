Police: Man shot, killed by officers following hit-and-run investigation in Riverton

RIVERTON — One man is dead after police say he was shot and killed by officers after becoming “noncompliant” during a field sobriety test late Thursday night.

Josh Lee, Riverton city communications director, said police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash between a side-by-side and another vehicle just before midnight near the city’s rodeo arena at 1300 West and 12800 South.

Officers located the suspect in the side-by-side a short time later and conducted a field sobriety test, as they suspected alcohol was involved in the incident. During that test, Lee said that during that test, “the suspect became noncompliant and shots were fired” by officers.

Police did not say if the man had a weapon during the field sobriety test.

Medical crews provided immediate aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per the officer-involved critical incident protocol. The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office will handle the investigation.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.