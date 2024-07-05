One dead, several injured in car crash in Draper

DRAPER — One person was killed and several others were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Draper Thursday night.

Lt. Mike Elkins with the Draper Police Department said officers responded to the area of 700 W. 12300 South, near the Jordan River Rotary Park, around 10:30 p.m.

Elkins said it was still early in their investigation, but two cars were involved. One person in one car and three kids and an adult in the other were taken to an area hospital following the collision. One of those individuals has died, but police have not confirmed their identity as they were working to notify family members as of 6:25 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but Elkins said investigators are taking speed into consideration.

