Wisconsin Supreme Court changes course, will allow expanded use of ballot drop boxes this fall
Jul 5, 2024, 9:30 AM
Jul 5, 2024, 9:30 AM
New York City authorities say three people were killed and eight others injured, three critically, after a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July.
26 minutes ago
Swimming’s international governing body says its executive director Brent Nowicki has been ordered to testify in a US criminal investigation into a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who failed doping tests in 2021 but were allowed to continue competing and won medals in the Tokyo Olympics, the Associated Press reports.
15 hours ago
A 75-year-old American swimmer has taken a dip in the Seine River in Paris to celebrate the Fourth of July.
17 hours ago
The West is sizzling under a major, prolonged heatwave through July 4 and beyond that’s bringing triple-digit temperatures and fueling wildfire risk as thousands have had to flee their homes from an advancing Northern California blaze.
19 hours ago
A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.
23 hours ago
A federal district court judge has temporarily halted parts of a nondiscrimination rule that would have kept insurers and medical professionals from denying hormone therapy, gender transition surgeries and similar medical care for transgender people.
2 days ago
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
