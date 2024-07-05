Utah Hockey Club Signs Additional Free Agents, Makes Another Trade

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club was active on the opening day of NHL free agency and continued to make transactions in the first week of July.

More free agent signings for Utah Hockey Club

NHL free agency officially began on Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. (MT).

Utah made a series of transactions on the first day of the month. However, the club continued to sign players and made a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Here are the latest deals for Utah HC:

Free agent deals for Utah HC

Travis Barron

Utah inked left wing Travis Barron to a one-year, two-way deal. The Ontario native was drafted into the league by the Colorado Avalanche during the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

✍️ SIGNED✍️ We have signed forward Travis Barron to a one-year contract. 🔗 https://t.co/BFNSgG0xjL pic.twitter.com/tZ1uz8tApJ — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 2, 2024

Milos Keleman

Utah added another left wing by signing Milos Keleman to a similar deal.

Keleman has played 24 games in the NHL career. Last season as a member of the Arizona Coyotes, the forward saw action in 10 games and registered one assist.

✍️ SIGNED ✍️ We have signed forward Milos Kelemen to a one-year, two-way contract. 🔗 https://t.co/1DHGorzPiA pic.twitter.com/JDyL80OLOR — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 3, 2024

Jaxson Stauber

The league’s newest franchise also added former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Jaxson Stauber. The team signed Stauber to a one-year, two-way contract as well.

Stauber last played for the Blackhawks in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in six contests that year and posted a 5-1 record.

✍️ SIGNED ✍️ We have signed goaltender Jaxson Stauber to a one-year, two-way contract. 🔗 https://t.co/47YYtqLUeq pic.twitter.com/bhqPY9cM25 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 5, 2024

Andrew Agozzino

Utah also added veteran forward Andrew Agozzino. The left wing first played in the NHL in the 2014-15 season. During his decade-long career, Agozzino has played in 51 games and recorded three goals and nine assists. He last played in the NHL for the San Jose Sharks in the 2022-23 season.

✍️ SIGNED ✍️ We have signed Andrew Agozzino to an two-year, two-way contract.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/IHKlp1ag7T — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 2, 2024

Utah HC makes another trade

Following a couple of big-time deals during the NHL Draft, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong made another deal by acquiring forward Egor Sokolov from the Senators. In turn, Utah sent Jan Jenik to Ottawa. Sokolov was a second round pick by the Senators during the 2020 NHL Draft.

He’s played in 13 NHL games and registered one goal, one assist, and four PIM.

🚨 TRADE 🚨 We have acquired Egor Sokolov from Ottawa!#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/5iW2nj358S — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 3, 2024

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

