Man arrested in connection to SLC shooting that injured two

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of shooting two people during a fight on the Fourth of July.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said Jose Jimenez-Mancilla was booked into jail on six counts of felony discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex near 380 W. 1700 South Thursday morning and found the two men with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe Jimenez-Mancilla got into a fight with both men, ages 22 and 24, which led to him firing his gun.

The 22-year-old victim was seriously injured from multiple gunshot wounds, while the 24-year-old man was shot once. Both were taken to an area hospital and police said their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Jimenez-Mancilla was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.