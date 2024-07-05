On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Arizona Wildcats

Jul 5, 2024, 10:39 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a little under three months away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.

If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s first Big 12 opponent in Oklahoma State, you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game five against a familiar foe in the Arizona Wildcats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Three Things To Know About The Wildcats Vs. Utah Football

  1. A new conference isn’t the only major change the Arizona Wildcats are dealing with in 2024. They will also be breaking in a new coaching staff after Jedd Fisch took the Washington job that opened up after Nick Saban retired as Alabama’s head coach that Kalen DeBoer filled. (Did you follow all of that?) The vibes seem very positive around new Wildcat coach Brent Brennan who comes to Tuscon after a couple of successful seasons with San Jose State. The biggest question now becomes, does it remain business as usual for Arizona under the new staff, or will there be some understandable learning curves?
  2. Arizona definitely benefits from keeping one of the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in Tucson in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan after some speculation they might join their old coach in Seattle. Fifita put the college football world on notice last season that height isn’t necessarily indicative of success throwing for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only six interceptions for a QBR of 83.8. McMillan was responsible for 10 of those touchdowns averaging 15.6 yards per play and accumulating 1,402 total yards after catch. If everyone is up to snuff, there could be a very fun battle between the Utah defense and Arizona offense at Rice-Eccles Stadium this year.
  3. Utah and Arizona have a fun 100-year-old history with each other that dates back to October 18, 1924. Through those years the Utes and Wildcats have been in and out of the same conferences with each other, recently reuniting in 2011 when Utah joined the Pac-12 and obviously now in the Big 12 starting in 2024. The Utes narrowly lead the series 25-20 with two ties, however, the Wildcats are the most recent in the win column, beating Utah last year in Tucson 42-18.

Mark Your Calendars For Utah Football Vs. Arizona

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024
  • Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Time: TBA
  • Network: TBA

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Additional Free Agents, Makes Another Trade

Utah Hockey Club was active on the opening day of NHL free agency and continued to make transactions in the first week of July.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Track & Field Standout Chari Hawkins Earns Spot On Team U.S.A

Chari Hawkins is in line to check off a career achievement when she dons the red, white, and blue of Team U.S.A. at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Speaks On NFL Start, Transition To Cincinnati

Former Utah RB Zack Moss joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his time in Indianapolis and whats next with the Cincinnati Bengals.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Swimmer Kate Douglass Splits Time Between Olympic Journey, College Classes

Being an Olympian and going to college both take a lot dedication. Kate Douglass has done both since making her Olympic debut in 2020 .

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Gets Ball Rolling Again In Win Over Houston Dynamo FC

Real Salt Lake got back in the win column with a big 3-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo FC at home on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Braian Ojeda Scores First MLS Goal To Put Real Salt Lake In Front

Braian Ojeda scored his first MLS goal at a very opportune time to give Real Salt Lake a lead over the Houston Dynamo FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Arizona Wildcats