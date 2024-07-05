Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Arizona Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a little under three months away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.

If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s first Big 12 opponent in Oklahoma State, you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game five against a familiar foe in the Arizona Wildcats.

Three Things To Know About The Wildcats Vs. Utah Football

A new conference isn’t the only major change the Arizona Wildcats are dealing with in 2024. They will also be breaking in a new coaching staff after Jedd Fisch took the Washington job that opened up after Nick Saban retired as Alabama’s head coach that Kalen DeBoer filled. (Did you follow all of that?) The vibes seem very positive around new Wildcat coach Brent Brennan who comes to Tuscon after a couple of successful seasons with San Jose State. The biggest question now becomes, does it remain business as usual for Arizona under the new staff, or will there be some understandable learning curves? Arizona definitely benefits from keeping one of the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in Tucson in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan after some speculation they might join their old coach in Seattle. Fifita put the college football world on notice last season that height isn’t necessarily indicative of success throwing for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only six interceptions for a QBR of 83.8. McMillan was responsible for 10 of those touchdowns averaging 15.6 yards per play and accumulating 1,402 total yards after catch. If everyone is up to snuff, there could be a very fun battle between the Utah defense and Arizona offense at Rice-Eccles Stadium this year. Utah and Arizona have a fun 100-year-old history with each other that dates back to October 18, 1924. Through those years the Utes and Wildcats have been in and out of the same conferences with each other, recently reuniting in 2011 when Utah joined the Pac-12 and obviously now in the Big 12 starting in 2024. The Utes narrowly lead the series 25-20 with two ties, however, the Wildcats are the most recent in the win column, beating Utah last year in Tucson 42-18.

Mark Your Calendars For Utah Football Vs. Arizona

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah Time: TBA

TBA Network: TBA

