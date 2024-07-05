Report: Taevion Kinsey Signs Two-Way Deal With Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are reportedly planning to sign former Salt Lake City Stars wing Taevion Kinsey to two-way contract.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news on social media.

“The Utah Jazz are signing guard Taevion Kinsey on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania wrote. “Kinsey spent time on a 10-day deal with the Jazz late last season and played for their Salt Lake City Stars affiliate in G League.”

Jazz To Sign Taevion Kinsey To Two-Day Deal

Kinsey made 34 appearances with the Jazz G League affiliate last season averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 31 minutes per game.

At 6-foot-5, Kinsey has excellent athleticism and is shooting 59 percent from the floor, 51 percent from three, and 79 percent from the free-throw line.

Did young Taevion Kinsey (@KinseyTaevion) have to 360 like that? 😂💪🏿😤 The answer is yes, there was a loooot of talking going on and that’s how you end the yap yap…Takeover T ended up with 10 pts & 7 boards and @slcstars won 115-111. Great team win pic.twitter.com/KI90jZSbbI — GLeagueHub (@GLeagueHub) January 14, 2024

Kinsey first signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Jazz in August and was immediately waived and signed by the Stars.

Before signing the contract, the Marshall product played for the Jazz during the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer leagues.

At Marshall, Kinsey averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over five seasons before going undrafted in 2023.

