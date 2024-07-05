On the Site:
Former Utah Gymnastics Star Loses Family Home In 4th Of July Fire

Jul 5, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Red Rocks star Kari Lee [Nguyen] and her family are reeling from the loss of their family home during the 4th of July holiday.

According to a GoFundMe account set up to help Kari and her family get back on their feet, a barbeque fire got out of hand and completely destroyed the family’s home in Peoria, Arizona early Thursday morning.

Thankfully, everyone appears to have gotten out ok with only one minor injury reported, but the family did lose their five dogs along with everything in the house.

Kari competed for the Utes from 2015-2019 finishing her career as a three-time All-American and six-time All-Pac-12 All-Conference. She was a co-captain her senior year in 2019, boasting 20 career victories and hitting 96% of her routines.

Kari helped Utah to two Pac-12 Titles (2015 and 2017) and was part of the team that came up just shy at Nationals in 2015 to Florida for the National Title.

KSLsports.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

