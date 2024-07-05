On the Site:
Zach Edey, Dillon Jones To Debut At Salt Lake City Summer League

Jul 5, 2024

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is one of five first-round picks from the 2024 draft expected to make their NBA debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City will each feature at least one first-rounder during the three-day summer league in Salt Lake running July 8-10.

Zach Edey To Make Summer League Debut In Salt Lake City

Edey, the two-time NCAA National Player of the Year and one of the most decorated college basketball players of all time is the highest selection set to make his debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The 7-foot-5, 300-pound center was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies.

Second-round picks Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer are also expected to suit up for the Grizzlies.

Former Weber State forward Dillon Jones is expected to make his NBA debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2023-24 Big Sky Player of the Year was selected by the New York Knicks with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft but traded to the Thunder on draft night.

Second-round pick Ajay Mitchell is also expected to play for the Thunder in Salt Lake City.

Oklahoma City lottery pick Nikola Topic will miss the summer league after being diagnosed with a partially torn ACL before the draft.

Jared McCain, the 16th overall pick out of Duke will make his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia’s second-round pick Adem Bona is also listed on the team’s summer league roster.

Cody Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, and Isaiah Collier, the 29th selection will both suit up for the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Filipowski, taken 32nd overall by the Jazz will also make his NBA at the Delta Center.

When Is The Salt Lake City Summer League?

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

July 8

5 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers – ESPN

7 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz – ESPN/KJZZ, Jazz+

July 9

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers – ESPN

7 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz – ESPN2/KJZZ, Jazz+

July 10

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder – NBATV

7 p.m. MDT: Philadelphia 76ers  @ Utah Jazz – ESPN2/KJZZ, Jazz+

Doors will open each day one hour before tipoff at 4 p.m. MDT.

All games can be heard on 97.5/1280 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

