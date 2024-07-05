60 in 60: #40 Utah’s Tao Johnson (Cornerback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 40 is Utah defensive back Tao Johnson.

Johnson is the eighth Ute to crack our list through the first 21 picks. He joins 58 Sione Fotu (LB), No. 54 Miki Suguturaga (TE), No. 52 Carsen Ryan (TE), No. 50 Aliki Vimahi (DT), No. 48 Kenan Johnson (DB), No. 43 Smith Snowden (DB), and No. 41 Simote Pepa (DT).

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Tao Johnson

Coming out of high school, Johnson was a three-star prospect and ranked as the second-best player in the state of Idaho.

Johnson was recruited as a wide receiver. He played on that side of the ball in his first year with Utah.

After little to no production on offense and special teams in 2022, he transitioned to defense last season.

Johnson played in 13 games with 12 starts and really found his stride on a strong Utes defense.

He posted 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, and a fumble recovery.

Utah had the second-best passing defense in the Pac-12 last season, allowing just 224.3 passing yards a game. Johnson played a big part in that stat from the nickel back spot.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

