On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah HC President Chris Armstrong: “We Want To Create The Best Fan Experience”

Jul 5, 2024, 3:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Leading up to the Utah Hockey Club intra-squad scrimmage, multiple members of the organization and newly-acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev spoke with the media.

President Chris Armstrong, general manager Bill Armstrong, and head coach André Tourigny all gave their thoughts on the current state of the club and the next steps.

RELATED STORIES

Chris Armstrong, Utah Hockey Club Wants Top Fan Experience In NHL

One of the biggest reasons the NHL came to Utah was because of the arena and fan experience troubles in Arizona.

The Delta Center already has Mullett Arena beat. But, Chris Armstrong still sees plenty of room for improvement in Utah.

“Off the ice, we want to maximize the fan experience,” Armstrong said. “We’re obviously renovating (the Delta Center) in a pretty significant way to make it optimized for hockey. In the meantime, we want to get creative to create the best fan experience possible and get as many people in this building as possible.”

Utah HC also wants to sell the people of Utah on the game of hockey.

The early response has shown that this may not be a problem. By focusing on the experience, they hope to bring fans back both for the team and the atmosphere.

“I see the opportunity to get people in the building,” Armstrong said. “Expose them to hockey, expose them to the energy of this environment, and create fans for life. For us, those are the immediate objectives.”

With all of that said, the well-being of the players is also at the top of the priority list.

The club knows that there is a symbiotic relationship between the players and fans regarding the experience of home games. The players on the ice feed off of the people in the stands and vice versa.

“We want to create an environment where our players have all the support and all of the resources they need to keep moving forward,” Armstrong said.

Addition Of Mikhail Sergachev And Utah’s Path To The Stanley Cup

After seven seasons of holding it down on defense in Tampa Bay, two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman Mikhail Sergachev will suit up for Utah in its inaugural season.

Sergachev said that he wasn’t expecting to be traded, especially with a no-trade clause starting in just a few days. But, he remains excited for the new chapter.

“I wasn’t expecting to be traded,” Sergachev said. “But, talking to my agent, some players, Bill (Armstrong), and (André Tourigny), everybody said great things about Utah and the new franchise. Now that I’ve got here, it’s pretty amazing. I’m very excited. It’s a big opportunity for me to prove myself.”

Sergachev has already proved himself as an elite defenseman with a championship pedigree. The change of scenery gives him an opportunity to be a leader and do it all again.

Tourigny had extremely high praise for the team’s new acquisition.

“(Sergachev) will bring experience,” Tourigny said. “We have a lot of similarities with Tampa in terms of system. Not exactly the same but there are similarities. It will be quicker for (Sergachev) to adapt and adjust to how we play. I’m confident that it will be a smooth transition.”

Adding a player like Sergachev to a young group can only raise the team’s championship chances.

However, general manager Bill Armstrong spoke about what it takes to win it all in the NHL and how no one move makes a team a champion.

“You have to go through it,” Armstrong said. “If you’re going to win a championship, there’s going to be some pain. It’s going to leave a scar and you’re going to come back fighting a little harder. We hope by adding Stanley Cup winners, they’re going to help push us through those hard times and get over the hump.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean Durzi: ‘We Really Bonded’ From Last Year’s Distractions Of Relocation

Sean Durzi believes that the Utah Hockey Club will be free of drama this year, and it could pay off in a big way.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shohei Ohtani Won’t Participate In Home Run Derby During All-Star Festivities

Shohei Ohtani won't participate in the Home Run Derby on July 15 despite ranking second in the majors with 27 homers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #40 Utah’s Tao Johnson (Cornerback)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 40 is Utah defensive back Tao Johnson.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Edey, Dillon Jones To Debut At Salt Lake City Summer League

Zach Edey is one of five first-round picks from the 2024 draft expected to make their NBA debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Gymnastics Star Loses Family Home In 4th Of July Fire

Former Red Rocks star Kari Lee [Nguyen] and her family are reeling from the loss of their family home during the 4th of July holiday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Taevion Kinsey Signs Two-Way Deal With Jazz

The Utah Jazz are reportedly planning to sign former Salt Lake City Stars wing Taevion Kinsey to two-way contract.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah HC President Chris Armstrong: “We Want To Create The Best Fan Experience”