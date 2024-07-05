On the Site:
Update: Evacuation lifted in Garden City neighborhood

Jul 5, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

FILE — police lights...

FILE — police lights

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

UPDATE: The Rich County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the evacuation order for a neighborhood in the Garden City area. “The area is now safe for people to return. Thank you for your help,” the office said on its Facebook page. The original story is below.

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A housing development near Garden City is under evacuation after a  reported propane leak.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office said, “All people in the area must leave immediately and must stay out of the area until further notice.” The office said the leak was detected at 691 W. Snowflake Circle and the evacuation is in a quarter-mile radius around that location.

Snowflake Circle is approximately a mile from Bear Lake Golf Course, which had not been notified of the leak or evacuated at press time.

Officials did not give an estimate when the evacuation order might be lifted.

The neighborhood is near Bear Lake in northwestern Rich County.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

