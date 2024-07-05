One killed in crash involving an off-highway vehicle near Temple Flat

LAKETOWN, Rich County — A person was killed in an accident involving an off-highway vehicle in the Temple Flat area, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said it was a single-vehicle accident that happened Friday at 11:41 a.m. and only involved the person killed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person’s identity is unknown, and authorities are working to identify them and notify them of their next of kin.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.