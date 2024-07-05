On the Site:
Multiple historic mining structures threatened by Silver King Fire

Jul 5, 2024, 5:31 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

A view of the Silver King Fire from Sand Rock Ridge near Fillmore looking south....

A view of the Silver King Fire from Sand Rock Ridge near Fillmore looking south. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MARYSVALE, Piute County — A wildfire that started on Friday afternoon is threatening historic mining structures in the Old Kimberly Mining District, according to wildfire officials.

Utah Fire Info said the Silver King Fire is eight miles west of Marysvale and is estimated to be over 450 acres.

Wildfire officials report that multiple air and ground resources are on the scene to combat this new wildfire. No cause of the fire has been given.

The Silver King Fire is a few miles north of the Little Twist Fire, which has grown to nearly 4,200 acres and is 35% contained, according to the Utah Fire Info.

According to the Piute County website, the Kimberly Mine was built in the Tushar Mountains in the late 1800s during the Gold Rush era. The mine was called the “Queen of Utah” gold camps, and it employed 300 miners at the beginning of the 1900s.

The county said the town of Kimberly flourished until the mines closed in 1907. The town is considered a ghost town, but the mines are open to visitors.

