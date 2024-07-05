Tij Iginla, Team White Defeat Team Black In Utah Hockey Club Scrimmage

SALT LAKE CITY – First round draft pick Tij Iginla led his team to victory during Utah Hockey Club‘s development camp scrimmage.

Team White beats Team Black in Utah HC scrimmage

The newest NHL franchise held a scrimmage between some of its young prospects on Friday, July 5. The exhibition was held at the Delta Center and featured players from last week’s NHL Draft as well as some of the top prospects in Utah’s farm system.

And that’s a wrap from our first-ever development camp scrimmage 🩵🤍🖤 Thank you to everyone who came out to support! See ya soon 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Cr9zzCLqb5 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 5, 2024

The scrimmage capped off a week-long development camp by the organization. Earlier in the week, Utah HC practiced in Park City and had its young players participate in both on-ice and off-ice workouts to improve their skills.

Before the scrimmage, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong, head coach Andre Tourigny, and team president Chris Armstrong spoke with the media. The leadership trio discussed the development camp, Friday’s exhibition, and what’s in store for the team over the coming months and years.

Prior to puck drop, Utah’s players were introduced to a crowd that field most of the available seating in the lower bowl of the Delta Center. Iginla received a loud ovation from the fans in attendance.

Then, the puck dropped and the Utah Hockey Club officially played and unofficial contest in the Beehive State for the first time.

The players were split between Team White and Team Black. Utah’s team colors are rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Team White got off to a quick start and didn’t look back.

Only 1:12 into the first period, Danil But put the puck into the net for the game’s first goal and gave Team White a 1-0 lead.

Team White strikes first! Danil But scores 1:12 into the first period. #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/0jsfMh2Jf1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

A short time later, But scored again.

Following But’s second goal, Matthew Morden stretched Team White’s lead by burying a shot.

Matthew Morden gives Team White a 3-0 lead. 🏒🥅#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/inScUwU5Lo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

Then, Tanner Ludkte and Will Skahan scored to make Team White’s lead 5-0.

Late in the period, But scored again to register a hat trick for Team White.

🧢🧢🧢 Hat trick for Danil But and Team White goes up 6-0.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/zbEuCDRBk9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

Terrell Goldsmith scored before the buzzer to get Team Black onto the scoreboard. However, Team White took a 6-1 lead into the break.

Early in the second period, Jonathan Castagna scored Team Black’s final goal of the contest to make it a 6-2 game.

Following Castagna’s point, Iginla connected on a shot for another Team White goal.

Tij Iginla buries a shot to give Team White a 7-2 advantage. 💥 #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/AHkEdvRmDV — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

After Iginla’s goal, Team White scored three more times to close out the second and final period with a 10-2 result.

10-2 Team White at the end of Period 2#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/Jmg4xEbmUv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

The teams then participated in a shootout for the fans to enjoy before the event came to an end.

Following the contest, Utah HC director of player development Lee Stempniak, first round pick Cole Beaudoin, and Iginla spoke with the media.

They talked about development camp and being able to play in front of fans during Friday’s scrimmage.

.@utahhockeyclub’s @colebeaudoin11 talks about competing in his first development camp and playing in Friday’s scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/VJwUPCc0Oy — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

Tij Iginla talks about scoring a goal, playing in front of the fans at the @deltacenter, and participating in his first development camp. #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/OktHUu63UC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 5, 2024

It was a successful event for both the players and the organization. The next time Utah Hockey Club hits the ice will be during preseason play. After that comes the regular season and Utah’s first year as an NHL franchise.

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

