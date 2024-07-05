On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tij Iginla, Team White Defeat Team Black In Utah Hockey Club Scrimmage

Jul 5, 2024, 5:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – First round draft pick Tij Iginla led his team to victory during Utah Hockey Club‘s development camp scrimmage.

Team White beats Team Black in Utah HC scrimmage

The newest NHL franchise held a scrimmage between some of its young prospects on Friday, July 5. The exhibition was held at the Delta Center and featured players from last week’s NHL Draft as well as some of the top prospects in Utah’s farm system.

The scrimmage capped off a week-long development camp by the organization. Earlier in the week, Utah HC practiced in Park City and had its young players participate in both on-ice and off-ice workouts to improve their skills.

Before the scrimmage, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong, head coach Andre Tourigny, and team president Chris Armstrong spoke with the media. The leadership trio discussed the development camp, Friday’s exhibition, and what’s in store for the team over the coming months and years.

Prior to puck drop, Utah’s players were introduced to a crowd that field most of the available seating in the lower bowl of the Delta Center. Iginla received a loud ovation from the fans in attendance.

RELATED STORIES

Then, the puck dropped and the Utah Hockey Club officially played and unofficial contest in the Beehive State for the first time.

The players were split between Team White and Team Black. Utah’s team colors are rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Team White got off to a quick start and didn’t look back.

Only 1:12 into the first period, Danil But put the puck into the net for the game’s first goal and gave Team White a 1-0 lead.

A short time later, But scored again.

Following But’s second goal, Matthew Morden stretched Team White’s lead by burying a shot.

Then, Tanner Ludkte and Will Skahan scored to make Team White’s lead 5-0.

Late in the period, But scored again to register a hat trick for Team White.

Terrell Goldsmith scored before the buzzer to get Team Black onto the scoreboard. However, Team White took a 6-1 lead into the break.

Early in the second period, Jonathan Castagna scored Team Black’s final goal of the contest to make it a 6-2 game.

Following Castagna’s point, Iginla connected on a shot for another Team White goal.

After Iginla’s goal, Team White scored three more times to close out the second and final period with a 10-2 result.

The teams then participated in a shootout for the fans to enjoy before the event came to an end.

Following the contest, Utah HC director of player development Lee Stempniak, first round pick Cole Beaudoin, and Iginla spoke with the media.

They talked about development camp and being able to play in front of fans during Friday’s scrimmage.

It was a successful event for both the players and the organization. The next time Utah Hockey Club hits the ice will be during preseason play. After that comes the regular season and Utah’s first year as an NHL franchise.

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Sign Japanese Olympian Mina Tanaka

Amidst a challenging season, Utah Royals FC has signed Japanese forward Mina Tanaka from Japan's WE League. 

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean Durzi: ‘We Really Bonded’ From Last Year’s Distractions Of Relocation

Sean Durzi believes that the Utah Hockey Club will be free of drama this year, and it could pay off in a big way.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC President Chris Armstrong: “We Want To Create The Best Fan Experience”

Leading up to the Utah Hockey Club intra-squad scrimmage, president Chris Armstrong and others spoke with the media.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shohei Ohtani Won’t Participate In Home Run Derby During All-Star Festivities

Shohei Ohtani won't participate in the Home Run Derby on July 15 despite ranking second in the majors with 27 homers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #40 Utah’s Tao Johnson (Cornerback)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 40 is Utah defensive back Tao Johnson.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Edey, Dillon Jones To Debut At Salt Lake City Summer League

Zach Edey is one of five first-round picks from the 2024 draft expected to make their NBA debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Tij Iginla, Team White Defeat Team Black In Utah Hockey Club Scrimmage