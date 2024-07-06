On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Teen dies in motorcycle accident in Zion National Park

Jul 5, 2024, 6:56 PM

Zion National Park search and rescue vehicle...

(FILE) Zion National Park search and rescue vehicle. (NPS Image / Jonathan Shafer)

(NPS Image / Jonathan Shafer)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 19-year-old died after crashing his motorcycle inside the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel on Thursday evening.

Zion National Park officials said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle inside the tunnel. When first responders arrived, they began CPR, but the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

“All of us at Zion National Park extend our sympathy to the deceased’s family for their tragic loss,” said Acting Superintendent Bry Carter in a written statement.

The park said it, and the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Office of the Medical Examiner are investigating the fatal crash.

Park officials did not identify the teen or say if they contacted next of kin.

 

