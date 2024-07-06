On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting at West Jordan officers during chase

Jul 5, 2024, 9:24 PM | Updated: 10:20 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — A domestic violence call turned into a police chase, with the suspect shooting at officers Friday evening.

Sgt Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department said the initial call started around 8700 S. 1300 West. When officers arrived, the suspect began to shoot at officers and fled from the scene in a car.

Hercules said officers pursued the man until they reached 9500 South, where police ended the pursuit. Shortly afterward, police began to pursue him again near 1300 W.  9700 South.

Officers reported that the man began shooting at them again while in the car, and Hercules said the officers returned fire at the suspect.

Hercules said that, at some point, the man was placed into custody and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police have closed off 1300 West to 9000 South to 900 South while they investigate this shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated in the future. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Amanda Musa and Chris Boyette, CNN

Shooting at Yellowstone National Park hotel leaves ranger injured, gunman dead

A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City Police Department vehicles respond to a call....

Alexander Campbell

Two charged with homicide after Glendale warehouse shooting

Two men have been charged with a litany of crimes including felony murder after shooting and killing Nico Patino, 30,  in a warehouse parking lot near Fortune Road on May 26.

4 days ago

The symbol of the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation on a podium....

Michael Houck

‘Prevent Mass Violence’ campaign encourages behavioral awareness for active shooters

The FBI launched its "Prevent Mass Violence" campaign to encourage awareness of behavioral signs of someone who may be on a "pathway to violence."

4 days ago

One man was shot and killed in a Washington County apartment complex on Sunday Jun 30, 2024. Police...

Mary Culbertson

Man dead, teen in custody after shooting in Washington County apartment complex

One man is dead after being shot in a Washington City apartment complex. Police arrested an underage teen soon after.

6 days ago

Men stand by a van behind rows of police tape...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Man who shot and killed 5 people at apartments near Las Vegas was banned from owning a firearm

A man who opened fire at an apartment complex near Las Vegas, killing five people and injuring a 13-year-old girl, was banned from owning a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

8 days ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Alexander Campbell

Domestic violence call turns into SWAT activation in West Jordan

What originated as a domestic violence call has turned into a SWAT callout with a barricaded suspect near 7000 S. Redwood Road.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting at West Jordan officers during chase