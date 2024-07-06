Police: Man hospitalized after shooting at West Jordan officers during chase

WEST JORDAN — A domestic violence call turned into a police chase, with the suspect shooting at officers Friday evening.

Sgt Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department said the initial call started around 8700 S. 1300 West. When officers arrived, the suspect began to shoot at officers and fled from the scene in a car.

Hercules said officers pursued the man until they reached 9500 South, where police ended the pursuit. Shortly afterward, police began to pursue him again near 1300 W. 9700 South.

Officers reported that the man began shooting at them again while in the car, and Hercules said the officers returned fire at the suspect.

Hercules said that, at some point, the man was placed into custody and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police have closed off 1300 West to 9000 South to 900 South while they investigate this shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated in the future.